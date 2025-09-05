Football Transfers: Aleksandar Mitrovic Joins Qatari Side Al-Rayyan From Al-Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic moves to Al-Rayyan from Al-Hilal
Former Fulham striker linked with West Ham and Everton
Mitrovic scored 68 goals in Saudi Arabia
Joined Al-Hilal in 2023 before transfer to Qatar
Aleksandar Mitrovic has left Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal for Qatari side Al-Rayyan.
The former Fulham striker had been linked with a return to the Premier League with West Ham or Everton, while AC Milan were also reportedly interested in his services.
However, Mitrovic has opted for a move to Al-Rayyan, who finished fifth in the Qatar Stars League last season.
The 30-year-old, who joined Al-Hilal from Fulham in 2023, scored 68 goals and provided 15 assists in 79 appearances for the Saudi giants in all competitions, while helping the club win a domestic treble during his maiden season.
His new team-mates will include former Valencia and Leeds United forward Rodrigo, as well as Qatar captain Abdulaziz Hatem.
Mitrovic is also Serbia's all-time leading scorer, with 62 goals in 100 caps.