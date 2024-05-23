Ange Postecoglou has revealed Tottenham have a deadline if they want to make Timo Werner’s loan deal permanent. (More Football News)
The German joined Spurs on loan in January from RB Leipzig, scoring twice and assisting three goals in 14 matches in all competitions for the North London side.
However, Werner missed the last five games of Spurs’ season due to a hamstring injury he sustained against Arsenal.
Postecoglou admitted that he was relaxed about the situation, but whether a deal was made was out of his hands.
Speaking to reporters following their friendly in Melbourne against Newcastle United, Postecoglou said: "I think from our perspective, there's a deadline there.
"Again, a lot of that will depend on the negotiations between the clubs and how Timo feels.
"Again, from my perspective, I'm comfortable with that situation, and I'll let the other guys steer it to see what kind of outcome there is."
After a strong start to their season, Spurs eventually finished fifth in the Premier League, securing a place in the Europa League next season.
The Australian also believes the club need to bring more attacking players in as a priority to balance the higher workload next season after struggling with injuries this campaign.
"Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret [we need new forwards]. You saw the way we finished the season," he said.
"We obviously lost Richarlison and Timo Werner as well with injuries, but we're fairly light in that area.
"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic, and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we needed to bulk up.
"We're in Europe as well next year, so we'll have more games, and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."