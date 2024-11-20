Azerbaijan's Abbas Huseynov, left, and Tural Bayramov, second left, after the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Azerbaijan's head coach Fernando Santos during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Sweden's Alexander Isak, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Sweden's team captain Dejan Kulusevski, right, and Azerbaijan's Bahlul Mustafazada, front, challenge for the ball during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Sweden's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
From left, Sweden's Jesper Karlstroem, Dejan Kulusevski, scoroer Viktor Gyoekeres, Anton Saletros and Yasin Ayariunder celebrate their side's second goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Azerbaijan's Bahlul Mustafazada, left, and Sweden's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Sweden's scorer Dejan Kulusevski, left, and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.
Sweden's team captain Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.