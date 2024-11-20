Football

UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan

There were yet more goals for Viktor Gyökeres — arguably the most in-demand transfer target in European soccer right now — as Sweden demolished Azerbaijan 6-0. Gyökeres scored four goals, including one within seconds of Azerbaijan kicking off following another Sweden goal, and he overtook Norway’s Erling Haaland to end the group stage as Nations League top scorer with nine from six games. Gyökeres’ fellow forward Dejan Kulusevski finished with two goals after not having scored for the national team in more than a year.