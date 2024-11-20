Football

UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan

There were yet more goals for Viktor Gyökeres — arguably the most in-demand transfer target in European soccer right now — as Sweden demolished Azerbaijan 6-0. Gyökeres scored four goals, including one within seconds of Azerbaijan kicking off following another Sweden goal, and he overtook Norway’s Erling Haaland to end the group stage as Nations League top scorer with nine from six games. Gyökeres’ fellow forward Dejan Kulusevski finished with two goals after not having scored for the national team in more than a year.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match photo
Nations League Soccer: Azerbaijan's Abbas Huseynov, left, and Tural Bayramov, second left, after the match | Photo: Jakob Akersten Broden/TT News Agency via AP

Azerbaijan's Abbas Huseynov, left, and Tural Bayramov, second left, after the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Fernando Santos
Nations League Soccer: Azerbaijan's head coach Fernando Santos | Photo: Jakob Akersten Broden/TT News Agency via AP
Azerbaijan's head coach Fernando Santos during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Alexander Isak
Nations League Soccer: Sweden's Alexander Isak, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
Sweden's Alexander Isak, front, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Dejan Kulusevski
Nations League Soccer: Sweden's team captain Dejan Kulusevski, right, and Azerbaijan's Bahlul Mustafazada, front, challenge for the ball | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
Sweden's team captain Dejan Kulusevski, right, and Azerbaijan's Bahlul Mustafazada, front, challenge for the ball during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Viktor Gyoekeres
Nations League Soccer: Sweden's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
Sweden's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Jesper Karlstroem
Nations League Soccer: Sweden players celebrate their side's second goal | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
From left, Sweden's Jesper Karlstroem, Dejan Kulusevski, scoroer Viktor Gyoekeres, Anton Saletros and Yasin Ayariunder celebrate their side's second goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Bahlul Mustafazada
Nations League Soccer: Azerbaijan's Bahlul Mustafazada, left, and Sweden's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
Azerbaijan's Bahlul Mustafazada, left, and Sweden's Viktor Gyoekeres, right, challenge for the ball during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Dejan Kulusevski
Nations League Soccer: Sweden's scorer Dejan Kulusevski, left, and his teammates celebrate the opening goal | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
Sweden's scorer Dejan Kulusevski, left, and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

Nations League Soccer Sweden vs Azerbaijan football match_Dejan Kulusevski
Nations League Soccer: Sweden's captain Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP
Sweden's team captain Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League, Group C1, soccer match between Sweden and Azerbaijan in Solna, near Stockholm, Sweden.

