Stuart Attwell Named In VAR Team For Euro 2024 Amid Nottingham Forest Controversy

Eight English officials have been selected by the UEFA for Euro 2024. Referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, assistant referees Gary Beswick, Stuart Burt, Dan Cook and Adam Nunn as well as Stuart Attwell and David Coote, who will act as video assistant referees, are part of an elite group chosen for the tournament