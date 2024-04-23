Football

Stuart Attwell Named In VAR Team For Euro 2024 Amid Nottingham Forest Controversy

Eight English officials have been selected by the UEFA for Euro 2024. Referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor, assistant referees Gary Beswick, Stuart Burt, Dan Cook and Adam Nunn as well as Stuart Attwell and David Coote, who will act as video assistant referees, are part of an elite group chosen for the tournament

John Walton/PA
Stuart Attwell will be on VAR duty at this summer’s Euros. Photo: John Walton/PA
info_icon

The news comes two days on from the pair being on duty for Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss at Everton, after which the officiating was attacked in a social media post from the visitors that referenced Attwell being “a Luton fan”.

The post said there had been “three extremely poor decisions – three penalties not given – which we simply cannot accept”, adding: “We warned the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game, but they didn’t change him.”

On Monday, Forest said they had submitted a formal request to PGMOL for audio of discussions between Attwell and Taylor in relation to the three incidents to be made public.

They also called on PGMOL to change its rules on officials’ allegiances “to account for contextual rivalries in the league table’, not just local rivalries”.

Three Forest members of staff – boss Nuno Espirito Santo, referee analyst Mark Clattenburg and full-back Neco Williams – have been asked by the Football Association for their observations following comments they made after the match at Goodison Park, while the Premier League is examining the club’s social media post.

As well as Taylor, with assistants Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, Michael Oliver will be the other English on-field referee at the Euros, assisted by Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, UEFA said on Tuesday. The other English VAR alongside Attwell will be David Coote.

