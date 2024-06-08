Football

England 0-1 Iceland: Southgate Plays Down Stones Substitution, Says It's 'Precautionary'

The Manchester City defender started England’s final warm-up game, partnering Marc Guehi in central defence. But he was taken off at half-time

England centre-back John Stones.
Gareth Southgate confirmed John Stones’ substitution against Iceland on Friday was precautionary after sparking injury concerns. (More Football News)

The Manchester City defender started England’s final warm-up game, partnering Marc Guehi in central defence.

However, he was taken off at half-time following a clash with an Iceland player, who landed awkwardly on Stones’ ankle.

"It was mainly precautionary," said Southgate.

"He took a bit of a knock to the ankle really early in the game, but at half-time, there was no point taking any chance. We're too close to the start of the tournament, there's no point risking it."

This comes after Harry Maguire was cut from the final 26-man squad after failing to recover from a calf issue that has kept him out since April.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarell Quansah were the other centre-backs to miss out, though the Liverpool man remained with the squad on standby.

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Group C on June 16. 

