Spain Vs Egypt, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Shobeir Heroics Frustrate La Roja
Spain was held to a frustrating goalless draw by a resilient Egypt at the RCDE Stadium. Despite registering 26 attempts and enjoying overwhelming spells of possession, the European champions could not find a way past Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. The Al Ahly shot-stopper produced six vital saves, including a stunning late fingertip effort to divert Alex Grimaldo’s free-kick onto the crossbar. Egypt played the final minutes with ten men after Hamdi Fathi received a second yellow card, but their disciplined low block held firm. For Spain, it was a night of missed opportunities and tactical dominance without the finishing touch.
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