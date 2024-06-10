Football

Soccer Aid 2024: ENG Beat World XI In Charity Match At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

England, led by some retired and celebs, defeated Usain Bolt-led World XI in the Soccer Aid 2024 match held at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino made his return to the Bridge, post his sacking as Chelsea boss, as World XI boss. The England squad was managed by Frank Lampard. There were a host of stars on the field with the likes of Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero among others. England beat the World XI 6-3.