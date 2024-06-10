Football

Soccer Aid 2024: ENG Beat World XI In Charity Match At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

England, led by some retired and celebs, defeated Usain Bolt-led World XI in the Soccer Aid 2024 match held at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino made his return to the Bridge, post his sacking as Chelsea boss, as World XI boss. The England squad was managed by Frank Lampard. There were a host of stars on the field with the likes of Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard, Alessandro Del Piero among others. England beat the World XI 6-3.

England v Soccer Aid World XI FC | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's players and coaches celebrate with the trophy following victory against World XI during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Gary Cahill, Paddy McGuinness and Sam Quek
Gary Cahill, Paddy McGuinness and Sam Quek | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Gary Cahill, center, Paddy McGuinness, second right, and Sam Quek, right, celebrate with the trophy after victory against World XI during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Tom Hiddleston celebrates with trophy
Tom Hiddleston celebrates with trophy | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Tom Hiddleston celebrates with the trophy after victory against World XI during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Vicky McClure celebrates with trophy
Vicky McClure celebrates with trophy | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England coach Vicky McClure celebrates with the trophy after victory against World XI during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Mo Farah celebrates with trophy
Mo Farah celebrates with trophy | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Mo Farah celebrates with the trophy following the Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 between England and World XI at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Englands players celebrate their victory against World XI
England's players celebrate their victory against World XI | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Tom Hiddleston celebrates with Jermain Defoe, top, and teammates after victory of the game against World XI during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Steven Bartlett and Tion Wayne fight for the ball
Steven Bartlett and Tion Wayne fight for the ball | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Steven Bartlett, left, and World XI's Tion Wayne fight for the ball at Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Theo Walcott, left, celebrates scoring their sides sixth goal
Theo Walcott, left, celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England's Theo Walcott, left, celebrates with teammates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game against World XI during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, in London.

Ellen White celebrates scoring Englands second goal
Ellen White celebrates scoring England's second goal | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Ellen White, left, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, London.

England goalkeeper David James
England goalkeeper David James | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

England goalkeeper David James celebrates his side's second goal of the game during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, London.

Jack Wilshere and Kaylyn Kyle battle for the ball
Jack Wilshere and Kaylyn Kyle battle for the ball | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

England's Jack Wilshere, left, and World XI's Kaylyn Kyle battle for the ball during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, London.

Usain Bolt is challenged by Danny Dyer
Usain Bolt is challenged by Danny Dyer | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

World XI's Usain Bolt, left, is challenged by England's Danny Dyer during Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge, London.

