Football

Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Swiss Extend Unbeaten Run In Drab Draw

Slovenia and Switzerland played out a goalless draw at Stadion Stozice in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifying fixture on October 13. Group leaders Switzerland dominated the match with 63% ball possession, but could not create any clear chances. Slovenia’s Jan Oblak made several solid saves, including denying a powerful shot from Granit Xhaka and a headed effort from Nico Elvedi. However, despite late efforts from Dan Ndoye and Johan Manzambi, Slovenia held on to secure a vital point.