Switzerland's Ruben Vargas receives the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves shot from Switzerland's Johan Manzambi during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Slovenia's David Brekalo holds Switzerland's Breel Embolo while Slovenia's Jaka Bijol clears the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Slovenia's David Brekalo blocks Switzerland's Breel Embolo during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye in action between Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, left, and Tomi Horvat during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik pulls Switzerland's Dan Ndoye during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, left, and Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic fight for the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Slovenia's David Brekalo checks on Switzerland's Breel Embolo during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, left, and Slovenia's David Brekalo fight for the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.