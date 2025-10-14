Football

Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Swiss Extend Unbeaten Run In Drab Draw

Slovenia and Switzerland played out a goalless draw at Stadion Stozice in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifying fixture on October 13. Group leaders Switzerland dominated the match with 63% ball possession, but could not create any clear chances. Slovenia’s Jan Oblak made several solid saves, including denying a powerful shot from Granit Xhaka and a headed effort from Nico Elvedi. However, despite late efforts from Dan Ndoye and Johan Manzambi, Slovenia held on to secure a vital point.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Switzerland vs Slovenia
World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Slovenia vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas receives the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

2/9
World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Slovenia vs Switzerland
World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Switzerland vs Slovenia | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves shot from Switzerland's Johan Manzambi during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

3/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Switzerland vs Slovenia
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Slovenia vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Slovenia's David Brekalo holds Switzerland's Breel Embolo while Slovenia's Jaka Bijol clears the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

4/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Slovenia vs Switzerland
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Switzerland vs Slovenia | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Slovenia's David Brekalo blocks Switzerland's Breel Embolo during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

5/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Switzerland vs Slovenia
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Slovenia vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye in action between Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik, left, and Tomi Horvat during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

6/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Slovenia vs Switzerland
FIFA World Cup Qualifying Soccer Match: Switzerland vs Slovenia | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik pulls Switzerland's Dan Ndoye during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

7/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying European: Switzerland vs Slovenia
FIFA World Cup Qualifying European: Slovenia vs Switzerland | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, left, and Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic fight for the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

8/9
FIFA World Cup Qualifying European: Slovenia vs Switzerland
FIFA World Cup Qualifying European: Switzerland vs Slovenia | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Slovenia's David Brekalo checks on Switzerland's Breel Embolo during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

9/9
Switzerland Slovenia WCup Soccer
Slovenia Switzerland WCup Soccer | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, left, and Slovenia's David Brekalo fight for the ball during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Switzerland at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL, Sai Resume IND’s Chase As Victory Looms

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: De Zorzi And Muthuswamy Aim To Give SA Solid Start

  3. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  4. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  5. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

  4. Uttarakhand Abolishes Madrasa Education Board

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After “Historic Breakthrough”

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  4. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script