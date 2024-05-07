Football

Serie A Wrap: Atalanta Beat Salernitana, Bolsters Champions League Qualification Chances

Salernitana remained on the bottom of the table and will spend next season in Serie B

AP
Salernitana's goalkeeper Vincenzo Fiorillo challenges for the ball with Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere during the Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Atalanta. Photo: AP
Atalanta came from a goal down to beat Salernitana 2-1 in Serie A and improve its chances of a place in next season's Champions League. (More Football News)

The Bergamo-based club rose above Roma and into fifth place. The top five qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Atalanta rested some regular starters with one eye on Thursday's second leg of the Europe League semifinal against Marseille.

It went behind after 18 minutes when Loum Tchaouna scored against the run of play.

But Atalanta woke up in the second half. Gianluca Scamacca converted a nice headed assist by Mario Pasalic and six minutes later Teun Koopmeiners stroked home from outside the box.

Salernitana remained on the bottom of the table and will spend next season in Serie B.

UDINESE DRAWS WITH NAPOLI

Udinese equalized deep in stoppage time to draw with Napoli 1-1 at home and earn a vital point in its fight against relegation.

Substitute Isaac Success was surrounded by defenders but managed to squeeze a shot home in the second minute of stoppage time.

Until then, it had looked like a certain defeat for the home side after Victor Osimhen scored his 15th league goal five minutes into the second half.

Osimhen rose to power home an inviting cross from Matteo Politano. The Nigeria international also had a goal chalked off 10 minutes from the end.

Udinese remained third from the bottom and in the relegation zone but it was just two points behind Empoli and Frosinone.

Three rounds remain and six teams are fighting to avoid joining Salernitana in the second division.

Napoli is eighth, one point ahead of Fiorentina

