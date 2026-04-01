Serbia 2-1 Saudi Arabia, International Friendly: Pavlovic Scores Wondergoal As Eagles Trump Green Falcons
Serbia came from behind to seal a comfortable 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in their international friendly fixture at the TSC Arena in Backa Topola on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia stunned the home crowd early when Abdullah Al-Hamdan scored in the eighth minute, capitalising on an error by Aleksa Terzic. Serbia gradually grew into the game, and Strahinja Pavlovic equalised in the 66th minute with a wonderful bicycle kick. Just four minutes later, veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored with a header to complete the turnaround.
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