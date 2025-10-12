Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: SCO Manager Steve Clarke Make 5 Changes In Team

Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Group C fixture at Hampden Park on October 12, 2025

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers
Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers AP
Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: Scotland face Belarus in a key Qualifier match at Hampden Park, with the hosts looking to cement their spot at the top of Group C. After a strong 3-1 win over Greece, Scotland enter with confidence and momentum, while Belarus remain winless and have conceded heavily, including a recent 6-0 defeat to Denmark. With players like Scott McTominay, Che Adams, and Billy Gilmour in form, Scotland are firm favourites, especially on home soil. Belarus will need a disciplined defensive display to avoid another heavy loss, but Scotland are expected to dominate possession and push for a high-scoring result to improve their goal difference in the race for qualification.
LIVE UPDATES

Scotland Vs Belarus LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

  • India: Sony LIV, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD

  • Bulgaria: BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport websit

You can also follow the Scotland vs Belarus live scores on Outlook India for free. Read our detailed live-streaming guide for the match.

Scotland Vs Belarus LIVE Score: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog on the Scotland Vs Belarus match at Hampden Park. Stay tuned for the pre-match updates and lineups as they are released ahead of the 9:30 PM IST kick-off.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Healy Gets Ton, IND-W Search On| AUS-W 202-3 (31)

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  3. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

  4. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  3. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  4. Palestinians Begin Returning To Northern Gaza As Israel Announces Ceasefire

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics