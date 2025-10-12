Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: SCO Manager Steve Clarke Make 5 Changes In Team

Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers AP

Scotland Vs Belarus Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 UEFA Qualifiers: Scotland face Belarus in a key Qualifier match at Hampden Park, with the hosts looking to cement their spot at the top of Group C. After a strong 3-1 win over Greece, Scotland enter with confidence and momentum, while Belarus remain winless and have conceded heavily, including a recent 6-0 defeat to Denmark. With players like Scott McTominay, Che Adams, and Billy Gilmour in form, Scotland are firm favourites, especially on home soil. Belarus will need a disciplined defensive display to avoid another heavy loss, but Scotland are expected to dominate possession and push for a high-scoring result to improve their goal difference in the race for qualification.

Scotland Vs Belarus LIVE Score: Where To Watch? India: Sony LIV, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD

Bulgaria: BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website