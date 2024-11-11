Football

Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off

Amorim's first match in charge of United will be at Ipswich Town in the Premier League on November 24

Ruben-Amorim
Ruben Amorim pictured during his emotional post-match press conference
Ruben Amorim enjoyed a triumphant Sporting CP farewell ahead of his move to Manchester United, then declared it was the right time for him to think of his own career.

Amorim will officially take charge of the Red Devils on Monday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy having led the team as interim coach since Erik ten Hag was sacked last month.

His glittering spell with Sporting ended with a 4-2 victory at Braga on Sunday, their 11th win in as many Primeira Liga matches this campaign.

Speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference, Amorim said: "It's difficult to summarise everything at this point. It was an incredible adventure. 

info_icon

"I always seemed to have all the certainties, but at some stages I had many doubts, so I insist that none of this was achieved alone. I arrived in a complicated period. I am the one who says thank you to the Sporting fans. 

"I did what I could, I made some mistakes, showed some stubbornness, but I was always thinking about what was best for the team. 

"This time, it was the only time I thought of myself, but I had to. I felt that it was my time and my path. When I felt this, I had to leave, because I have to be full-time."

Amorim's first match in charge of United will be at Ipswich Town in the Premier League on November 24, with his first Old Trafford outing coming against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League four days later.

