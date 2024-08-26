Football

La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics

Endrick needed just 10 minutes to make an impression in his debut with Real Madrid. The Brazil teenager replaced Kylian Mbappe late in the La Liga match and scored deep into stoppage time to seal Madrid’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25). The goal made Endrick the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league at 18 years, 35 days, surpassing Frenchman Raphael Varane, who was 18 years, 152 days when he scored in 2011. It was the first league win for defending champions Madrid after they opened with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca last weekend.