La Liga: Endrick Scores On Debut As Real Madrid Blank Valladolid 3-0 - In Pics

Endrick needed just 10 minutes to make an impression in his debut with Real Madrid. The Brazil teenager replaced Kylian Mbappe late in the La Liga match and scored deep into stoppage time to seal Madrid’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25). The goal made Endrick the youngest foreign player to score for Madrid in the Spanish league at 18 years, 35 days, surpassing Frenchman Raphael Varane, who was 18 years, 152 days when he scored in 2011. It was the first league win for defending champions Madrid after they opened with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca last weekend.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Valladolid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Amath Ndiaye challenge for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Amath Ndiaye challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Amath Ndiaye challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Valladolid's Lucas Rosa challenge for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Valladolid's Lucas Rosa challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Valladolid's Lucas Rosa challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's and Brazil soccer player, Valladolid's owner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima smiles during match between Real Madrid and Valladolid
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's and Brazil soccer player, Valladolid's owner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima smiles during match between Real Madrid and Valladolid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's and Brazil soccer player, Valladolid's owner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima smiles smiles the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, celebrates with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti after scoring the opening goal
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, celebrates with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, back to the camera, celebrates with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre right, controls the ball against Valladolid
La liga 2024-25: Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre right, controls the ball against Valladolid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre right, controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

La liga 2024-25: Valladolid's Kike Perez, right, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenge for the ball
La liga 2024-25: Valladolid's Kike Perez, right, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Valladolid's Kike Perez, right, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

