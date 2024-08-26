Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Amath Ndiaye challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal, left, and Valladolid's Lucas Rosa challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's and Brazil soccer player, Valladolid's owner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima smiles smiles the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, back to the camera, celebrates with Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, and Valladolid's Luis Perez challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, centre right, controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Valladolid's Kike Perez, right, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.