Football

Paris Saint-Germain Victory Parade Lights Up Paris After Historic Champions League Triumph

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated their first-ever Champions League title with a raucous open-top bus parade through Paris on Sunday, hours after returning from Munich where they thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. Tens of thousands of fans packed the Champs-Elysees as players, wearing shirts marked “25,” waved the trophy and sang with supporters from the bus en route to the Arc de Triomphe. The festivities unfolded under tight security after unrest broke out across France following the win, but the mood in the capital remained jubilant as PSG marked the biggest night in their history.