Portugal Vs Spain Football Highlights, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Beat ESP On Penalty Shootout In Munich

Portugal defeated Spain via penalties in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League final on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Ruben Neves scored the winning penalty kick as Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 in a shootout. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Álvaro Morata’s fourth penalty for Spain, then Neves converted his team’s fifth to seal the win after their match finished 2-2 after extra time. Portugal Vs Spain Highlights, UEFA Nations League Final: Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the POR vs ESP football match, right here

Portugal are the winners of UEFA Nations League 2025!

8 Jun 2025, 10:16:32 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: H2H Spain hold a stronghold over Portugal in the head-to-head records, with 18 wins from 40 matches. Portugal have registered six victories while 16 meetings have ended in draws.

8 Jun 2025, 10:32:26 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Predicted XIs Spain: Simon(GK); Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino, Fabian, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams Portugal: Costa(GK); Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo; Conceicao, Ronaldo, Fernandes

🇵🇹©️#NationsLeague

8 Jun 2025, 11:42:48 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Playing XIs Portugal XI: Costa; Neves, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Silva, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Conceicao; Ronaldo Spain XI: Simon; Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

8 Jun 2025, 11:54:26 pm IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Bench Spain’s substitutes: Raya, Remiro, Porro, Cubarsi, Vivian, Merino, Morata, Gavi, Olmo, Pino, Baena, Grimaldo, Isco, Lopez, Samu Portugal’s substitutes: Sa, Silva, Semedo, A. Silva, Dalot, Palhinha, Ramos, Felix, Veiga, Trincao, Leao, R. Neves, Goncalves, Jota, Mora

9 Jun 2025, 12:16:56 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Ronaldo Talks On Yamal "This kid has been doing things really well at a club and national team that help him very much. "It's a great atmosphere for him to show his quality. "Let him grow, do not put him under pressure so we can enjoy a talent like this for many years. "I would like to take pressure off him and leave him alone. He's got plenty of talent." Yamal, who turns 18 on 13 July, said: "He's a football legend. I, like all the players, have huge respect for Cristiano. "This is the kind of game I want to play, to prove who I am."

9 Jun 2025, 12:27:23 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: KO Soon National Anthems starts with kick-off imminent in Munich as Spain and Portugal battle it out in the final.

9 Jun 2025, 12:31:52 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Underway In Munich The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain kicks-off at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

9 Jun 2025, 12:33:57 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Cracking Atmosphere Inside Allianz Arena Cracking atmosphere inside the Allianz Arena as fans from Portugal and Spain making great noise and supporting their respective sides.

9 Jun 2025, 12:36:14 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Joao Neves Hits Wide Portugal win a corner which Bruno Fernandes takes it short and swings it in. The Man United captain crosses and the ball falls to Joao Neves, who volleys the ball into the ground and it bounces wide.

9 Jun 2025, 12:38:19 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Cucurella, Munich 'Love Affair' Continues Every time Marc Cucurella gets the ball, he is being booed by the fans. This will be a long night for the Chelsea left-back.

9 Jun 2025, 12:40:33 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: That POR Left-side Is One To Watch Portugal left-hand side is a pacy one with Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto occupying that position. Spain will be vary of that and won't want to go way ahead in the attack.

9 Jun 2025, 12:43:45 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Lamine Yamal Terrorizes POR Defence Wow, what a moment of play in the final. Lamine Yamal, runs and drifts away from the Portuguese players but is fouled just outside the penalty box and referee awards a free-kick. Shoots it way over the bar!

9 Jun 2025, 12:46:21 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedri Hits Wide Nico Williams goes past the Portuguese defence and crosses it low to Pedri, who hits it way wide the post. Golden chance that.

9 Jun 2025, 12:48:38 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Chances Falling To ESP Nico Williams is terrorising that POR's right hand side and he receives a ball and beats two players but his shot goes agonizingly wide off the Portuguese goal.

9 Jun 2025, 12:51:08 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Defender Goes Inside Ref's Book Oh-no! Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio is booked for fouling Mikel Oyarzabal in the air. Big night now for the Sporting defender especially being on a warning.

9 Jun 2025, 12:54:07 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Goal!!! Martín Zubimendi, who is linked to Arsenal, gives Spain the lead in the final. Mikel Oyarzabal flicks the ball on in the centre circle after Lamine Yamal's low cross into the box. Zubimendi is unmarked and makes no mistake to put his side 1-0 ahead.

9 Jun 2025, 12:57:42 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Nuno Mendes Scores For POR PSG defender Nuno Mendes has been the player of the season and the left-back scores his first international goal to level the score. VAR though wants to have a second look. Mendes drives with the ball past two Spain defenders and shoots it into the far bottom corner. Check complete and the goal stands.

9 Jun 2025, 01:02:53 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Superb Game Joao Neves, playing as right-back tonight, is kept to defend against Nico Williams and the Bilbao attacker wins a corner. Corner taken but no threat.

9 Jun 2025, 01:04:36 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Fabian Ruiz Booked Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz is yellow carded after he hauls down Pedro Neto who start a counter attack.

9 Jun 2025, 01:10:37 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Ending The Half Nicely Portugal are ending the half nicely after going 0-1 down to Spain. Meanwhile, Francisco Conceicao fouls Marc Cucurella in the back but the Juventus player escapes a booking.

9 Jun 2025, 01:16:28 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Mikel Oyarzabal Scores Controversial Goal To Give ESP Lead Mikel Oyarzabal has scored to give Spain the lead in the final. However, Portugal players complain of a foul in the build-up towards the goal but VAR checks and goal stands.

9 Jun 2025, 01:20:08 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: HT In Munich The half-time whistle goes in Munich and Spain lead the Nations League final.

9 Jun 2025, 01:36:10 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Second Half Gets Underway Second half gets underway with Portugal making two changes ahead of kick-off. Portugal subs: IN- Semedo, Neves OUT- Joao Neves, Conceicao

9 Jun 2025, 01:39:19 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Offside Goal From Bruno Fernandes Portugal's Bruno Fernandes has the ball behind the Spanish net but the flag goes up. No goal.

9 Jun 2025, 01:45:28 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: End-to-end Stuff For Both Teams Both sides giving their all in the final with Portugal eyeing an equaliser against Spain.

9 Jun 2025, 01:47:35 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Fabian Ruiz Shoots At POR Goal Fabian Ruiz, PSG midfielder, shoots from outside the box and his effort is parried away by Diogo Costa.

9 Jun 2025, 01:50:25 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7 Cuts A Sorry Figure Cristiano Ronaldo cuts a sorry figure tonight as he loses ball. The former Real Madrid man is tackled by the newest recruit in the middle of the park.

9 Jun 2025, 01:54:30 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7 Scores No Siuuuu from Cristiano Ronaldo but the Portuguese skipper nods in the equaliser to level it on the night. It comes from Nuno Mendes beating Yamal as he crosses gets deflected and loops into the air with Ronaldo losing Marc Cucurella to score from six yards out.

9 Jun 2025, 01:55:48 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7's 138 Goal In International Football Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tonight is his 138th in international football.

9 Jun 2025, 02:00:31 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Nico Williams Chance Spain are bidding their time in this final and amidst that Nico Williams takes a curling a shot wide from the edge of the box but it goes marginally wide.

9 Jun 2025, 02:07:41 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Subs Spain bring on Isco and Mikel Merino for Pedri and Fabian Ruiz. Whereas Portugal bring on Renato Veiga and Milan winger Rafael Leao for Goncalo Inacio and Bernardo Silva.

9 Jun 2025, 02:10:31 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Diogo Costa Pulls Up Just Portugal are about to ready for the corner, Diogo Costa pulls up and calls for medical assitance.

9 Jun 2025, 02:12:29 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedro Neto Gets Yellow Card Just as Spain are about to break on a counter, Lamine Yamal is fouled by Pedro Neto and is immediately booked.

9 Jun 2025, 02:15:04 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Isco Calls POR GK Into Action Martin Zubimendi finds Isco, who curls a shot towards the top corner but it's saved by Diogo Costa. Great game this.

9 Jun 2025, 02:18:44 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Up Cristiano Ronaldo goes down and is furious with himself. It seems POR will replace him with Goncalo Ramos. CR7 hands over the arm-band to Bruno Fernandes.

9 Jun 2025, 02:22:30 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Rafael Leao Makes Spain Pay Rafael Leao terrorises the Spain defence with his pace and his fouled by Le Normand who gets booked. The free-kick is taken by Bruno Fernandes, whose effort is saved by Unai Simon.

9 Jun 2025, 02:23:43 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: FT Another 120 minutes of action awaits us as regulation time ends at 2-2. Extra-time it is!

9 Jun 2025, 02:29:35 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Kick-off In ET The first 15 minutes of extra-time gets underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

9 Jun 2025, 02:32:34 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Subs From ESP Spain ring in the changes as Pedro Porro and Alex Baena for Nico Williams and Oscar Mingueza.

9 Jun 2025, 02:40:24 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Call Turns Feisty Wow! It's kicking-off as Nuno Mendes' lung-bursting run sees him fall down but the PSG defender wants a penalty. VAR agrees with the on-field call but Spanish players have some heated moments with the Portuguese counterparts.

9 Jun 2025, 02:41:23 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Yamal Fouls Leao Lamine Yamal fouls Rafael Leao that sees referee award a free-kick.

9 Jun 2025, 02:45:58 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: HT The first period of extra time comes to an end, and it's level at 2-2.

9 Jun 2025, 02:46:38 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Second-half Begins Second-half begins in the extra-time and if it stays like this, we will head to penalties.

9 Jun 2025, 02:50:39 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedro Porro Finds Keeper Out Of His Line Oh hello! Pedro Porro spots Diogo Costa off his line and attempts a long range effort but thankfully for the Portuguese, it's over the bar.

9 Jun 2025, 02:52:43 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedro Porro Gets Booked Porro fouls Leao to stop the counter and rightfully gets a yellow card.

9 Jun 2025, 02:55:39 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Tight Contest This It's anybody's game this with either side poor at the back. Alvaro Morata is subbed in with Oyarzabal making way.

9 Jun 2025, 02:59:21 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: All Attack Coming From ESP ESP are giving it their all and attacking the Portuguese goal but no end product.

9 Jun 2025, 03:01:48 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalties Looming We are now entering the penalties stage with neither side unable to crack that winner.

9 Jun 2025, 03:04:11 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalties It Is Wow! Penalty shootout will now decide the winner of UEFA Nations League final.

9 Jun 2025, 03:06:43 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout From POR End Portuguese fans are elated as they learn that the shootout is from their end.

9 Jun 2025, 03:08:01 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos sends in the middle and puts his side 1-0 up in the shootout.

9 Jun 2025, 03:08:55 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout Mikel Merino makes it 1-1. Cool and composed.

9 Jun 2025, 03:10:01 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout Vitinha, takes his slow and steady walk and coolly shoots it past Unai Simon. 2-1

9 Jun 2025, 03:11:26 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout 2-2 as Alex Baena makes no mistake and puts it past Diogo Costa.

9 Jun 2025, 03:11:26 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout Bruno Fernandes hands his team 3-2 lead.

9 Jun 2025, 03:12:23 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout Oh! Isco puts it past Costa not before it hits his gloves. 3-3!

9 Jun 2025, 03:13:10 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout 4-3 as Nuno Mendes drives it past Simon. That was a roclet!

9 Jun 2025, 03:13:51 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout Advantage Portugal as Alvaro Morata's penalty is saved by Diogo Costa.

9 Jun 2025, 03:20:29 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Win Trophy What a fortnight for PSG players in PSG camp! Just eight days back the likes of Nuno Mendes, Joao Silva, Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos celebrated winning the Champions League with PSG at the Allianz Arena. And here they are, celebrating again, winning the Nations League.

9 Jun 2025, 03:25:54 am IST Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: ESP Players To Receive Runners-up Medals Spain are about to receive the runners-up medals with Cristiano Ronaldo commiserating the opposition.