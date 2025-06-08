Portugal Vs Spain Football Highlights, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Beat ESP On Penalty Shootout In Munich

Portugal-Football
Portugal players celebrate after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. AP/Martin Meissner
Portugal defeated Spain via penalties in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League final on Sunday at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Ruben Neves scored the winning penalty kick as Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 in a shootout. Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Álvaro Morata’s fourth penalty for Spain, then Neves converted his team’s fifth to seal the win after their match finished 2-2 after extra time. Portugal Vs Spain Highlights, UEFA Nations League Final: Catch the highlights and play-by-play updates from the POR vs ESP football match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Portugal are the winners of UEFA Nations League 2025!

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: H2H

Spain hold a stronghold over Portugal in the head-to-head records, with 18 wins from 40 matches. Portugal have registered six victories while 16 meetings have ended in draws.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Predicted XIs

Spain: Simon(GK); Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino, Fabian, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Portugal: Costa(GK); Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo; Conceicao, Ronaldo, Fernandes

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: What Happened In GER vs FRA Game

Kylian Mbappé led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star scored his 50th goal for France before setting up the other as Les Bleus defeated host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: ITA Sack Coach Luciano Spalletti

The fear that four-time champion Italy will fail to qualify for a third straight World Cup has cost coach Luciano Spalletti his job. Spalletti announced Sunday that he is being fired and will leave after Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Live Streaming Info

Live streaming of the POR vs ESP UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the Portugal vs Spain football final can be seen on the Sony Sports 5 TV channel in India.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7 In The House

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Playing XIs

Portugal XI: Costa; Neves, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Silva, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Conceicao; Ronaldo

Spain XI: Simon; Mingueza, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Bench

Spain’s substitutes: Raya, Remiro, Porro, Cubarsi, Vivian, Merino, Morata, Gavi, Olmo, Pino, Baena, Grimaldo, Isco, Lopez, Samu

Portugal’s substitutes: Sa, Silva, Semedo, A. Silva, Dalot, Palhinha, Ramos, Felix, Veiga, Trincao, Leao, R. Neves, Goncalves, Jota, Mora

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Ronaldo Talks On Yamal

"This kid has been doing things really well at a club and national team that help him very much.

"It's a great atmosphere for him to show his quality.

"Let him grow, do not put him under pressure so we can enjoy a talent like this for many years.

"I would like to take pressure off him and leave him alone. He's got plenty of talent."

Yamal, who turns 18 on 13 July, said: "He's a football legend. I, like all the players, have huge respect for Cristiano.

"This is the kind of game I want to play, to prove who I am."

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: KO Soon

National Anthems starts with kick-off imminent in Munich as Spain and Portugal battle it out in the final.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Underway In Munich

The UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain kicks-off at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Cracking Atmosphere Inside Allianz Arena

Cracking atmosphere inside the Allianz Arena as fans from Portugal and Spain making great noise and supporting their respective sides.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Joao Neves Hits Wide

Portugal win a corner which Bruno Fernandes takes it short and swings it in. The Man United captain crosses and the ball falls to Joao Neves, who volleys the ball into the ground and it bounces wide.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Cucurella, Munich 'Love Affair' Continues

Every time Marc Cucurella gets the ball, he is being booed by the fans. This will be a long night for the Chelsea left-back.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: That POR Left-side Is One To Watch

Portugal left-hand side is a pacy one with Nuno Mendes and Pedro Neto occupying that position. Spain will be vary of that and won't want to go way ahead in the attack.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Lamine Yamal Terrorizes POR Defence

Wow, what a moment of play in the final. Lamine Yamal, runs and drifts away from the Portuguese players but is fouled just outside the penalty box and referee awards a free-kick.

Shoots it way over the bar!

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedri Hits Wide

Nico Williams goes past the Portuguese defence and crosses it low to Pedri, who hits it way wide the post. Golden chance that.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Chances Falling To ESP

Nico Williams is terrorising that POR's right hand side and he receives a ball and beats two players but his shot goes agonizingly wide off the Portuguese goal.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Defender Goes Inside Ref's Book

Oh-no! Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio is booked for fouling Mikel Oyarzabal in the air. Big night now for the Sporting defender especially being on a warning.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Goal!!!

Martín Zubimendi, who is linked to Arsenal, gives Spain the lead in the final. Mikel Oyarzabal flicks the ball on in the centre circle after Lamine Yamal's low cross into the box. Zubimendi is unmarked and makes no mistake to put his side 1-0 ahead.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Nuno Mendes Scores For POR

PSG defender Nuno Mendes has been the player of the season and the left-back scores his first international goal to level the score. VAR though wants to have a second look. Mendes drives with the ball past two Spain defenders and shoots it into the far bottom corner.

Check complete and the goal stands.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Superb Game

Joao Neves, playing as right-back tonight, is kept to defend against Nico Williams and the Bilbao attacker wins a corner. Corner taken but no threat.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Fabian Ruiz Booked

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz is yellow carded after he hauls down Pedro Neto who start a counter attack.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Ending The Half Nicely

Portugal are ending the half nicely after going 0-1 down to Spain. Meanwhile, Francisco Conceicao fouls Marc Cucurella in the back but the Juventus player escapes a booking.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Mikel Oyarzabal Scores Controversial Goal To Give ESP Lead

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored to give Spain the lead in the final. However, Portugal players complain of a foul in the build-up towards the goal but VAR checks and goal stands.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: HT In Munich

The half-time whistle goes in Munich and Spain lead the Nations League final.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Second Half Gets Underway

Second half gets underway with Portugal making two changes ahead of kick-off.

Portugal subs: IN- Semedo, Neves OUT- Joao Neves, Conceicao

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Offside Goal From Bruno Fernandes

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes has the ball behind the Spanish net but the flag goes up. No goal.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: End-to-end Stuff For Both Teams

Both sides giving their all in the final with Portugal eyeing an equaliser against Spain.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Fabian Ruiz Shoots At POR Goal

Fabian Ruiz, PSG midfielder, shoots from outside the box and his effort is parried away by Diogo Costa.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7 Cuts A Sorry Figure

Cristiano Ronaldo cuts a sorry figure tonight as he loses ball. The former Real Madrid man is tackled by the newest recruit in the middle of the park.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7 Scores

No Siuuuu from Cristiano Ronaldo but the Portuguese skipper nods in the equaliser to level it on the night. It comes from Nuno Mendes beating Yamal as he crosses gets deflected and loops into the air with Ronaldo losing Marc Cucurella to score from six yards out.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: CR7's 138 Goal In International Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tonight is his 138th in international football.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Nico Williams Chance

Spain are bidding their time in this final and amidst that Nico Williams takes a curling a shot wide from the edge of the box but it goes marginally wide.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Streaming Info

The Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV website and app in India.

Final fifteen minutes remain of this game and is anybody's game to grab the potential winner.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Subs

Spain bring on Isco and Mikel Merino for Pedri and Fabian Ruiz. Whereas Portugal bring on Renato Veiga and Milan winger Rafael Leao for Goncalo Inacio and Bernardo Silva.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Diogo Costa Pulls Up

Just Portugal are about to ready for the corner, Diogo Costa pulls up and calls for medical assitance.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedro Neto Gets Yellow Card

Just as Spain are about to break on a counter, Lamine Yamal is fouled by Pedro Neto and is immediately booked.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Isco Calls POR GK Into Action

Martin Zubimendi finds Isco, who curls a shot towards the top corner but it's saved by Diogo Costa. Great game this.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Pulls Up

Cristiano Ronaldo goes down and is furious with himself. It seems POR will replace him with Goncalo Ramos. CR7 hands over the arm-band to Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Rafael Leao Makes Spain Pay

Rafael Leao terrorises the Spain defence with his pace and his fouled by Le Normand who gets booked. The free-kick is taken by Bruno Fernandes, whose effort is saved by Unai Simon.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: FT

Another 120 minutes of action awaits us as regulation time ends at 2-2. Extra-time it is!

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Kick-off In ET

The first 15 minutes of extra-time gets underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Subs From ESP

Spain ring in the changes as Pedro Porro and Alex Baena for Nico Williams and Oscar Mingueza.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Call Turns Feisty

Wow! It's kicking-off as Nuno Mendes' lung-bursting run sees him fall down but the PSG defender wants a penalty. VAR agrees with the on-field call but Spanish players have some heated moments with the Portuguese counterparts.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Yamal Fouls Leao

Lamine Yamal fouls Rafael Leao that sees referee award a free-kick.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: HT

The first period of extra time comes to an end, and it's level at 2-2. 

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Second-half Begins

Second-half begins in the extra-time and if it stays like this, we will head to penalties.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedro Porro Finds Keeper Out Of His Line

Oh hello! Pedro Porro spots Diogo Costa off his line and attempts a long range effort but thankfully for the Portuguese, it's over the bar.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Pedro Porro Gets Booked

Porro fouls Leao to stop the counter and rightfully gets a yellow card.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Tight Contest This

It's anybody's game this with either side poor at the back. Alvaro Morata is subbed in with Oyarzabal making way.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: All Attack Coming From ESP

ESP are giving it their all and attacking the Portuguese goal but no end product.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalties Looming

We are now entering the penalties stage with neither side unable to crack that winner.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalties It Is

Wow! Penalty shootout will now decide the winner of UEFA Nations League final.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout From POR End

Portuguese fans are elated as they learn that the shootout is from their end.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos sends in the middle and puts his side 1-0 up in the shootout.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Mikel Merino makes it 1-1. Cool and composed.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Vitinha, takes his slow and steady walk and coolly shoots it past Unai Simon. 2-1

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

2-2 as Alex Baena makes no mistake and puts it past Diogo Costa.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Bruno Fernandes hands his team 3-2 lead.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Oh! Isco puts it past Costa not before it hits his gloves. 3-3!

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

4-3 as Nuno Mendes drives it past Simon. That was a roclet!

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: Penalty Shootout

Advantage Portugal as Alvaro Morata's penalty is saved by Diogo Costa.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Win Trophy

What a fortnight for PSG players in PSG camp! Just eight days back the likes of Nuno Mendes, Joao Silva, Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos celebrated winning the Champions League with PSG at the Allianz Arena. And here they are, celebrating again, winning the Nations League.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: ESP Players To Receive Runners-up Medals

Spain are about to receive the runners-up medals with Cristiano Ronaldo commiserating the opposition.

Portugal Vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League Final: POR Players Celebrate Trophy

Portugal players celebrate the trophy success as Cristiano Ronaldo lands another major haul to his silver-laden trophy cabinet.

Published At:
