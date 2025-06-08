Germany Vs France Highlights, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-2 FRA; Olise, Mbappe Take Les Blues To Easy Win

Germany Vs France Highlights, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Catch the play-by-play updates from the GER vs FRA football match, as it happened

Germany vs France Nations League Kylian Mbappe
France captain Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Germany during their Nations League third-place match in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo: AP
Kylian Mbappe scored France's opening goal and set up the second for Michael Olise, as Les Bleus surged to a 2-0 win over Germany in the UEFA Nations League third-place playoff in Stuttgart on Sunday (June 8, 2025). The visitors thus go home with a consolation third prize. Germany missed a host of chances, then had Deniz Undav’s equalizer ruled out for a foul by Niclas Fullkrug in the buildup. Catch the highlights from the GER vs FRA match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of Germany vs France, UEFA Nations League clash where the winner will go home with a consolation third prize.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: When Does Action Begin?

The live-action for the Germany Vs France, third-place playoffs of the UEFA Nations League 2025 will start at 6:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Live Streaming Details

The third place playoff between Germany and France will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India. The UEFA Nations League clash will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Starting XIs

Captain Kylian Mbappe is starting for France, while Joshua Kimmich leads the charge for Germany. Let's take a look at how the two teams line up ahead of kick-off in Stuttgart:

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: What GER Coach Said

Here's what home team coach Julian Nagelsmann said ahead of the encounter: "Our aim is to keep them as far away from goal as possible. We need to be better and more aggressive in possession than we were against Portugal.

"The striking thing is the depth they have all the way down to the Under-21 level. Yes they have some problems in some positions, but overall the quality is brutal. It's difficult to outplay them when they're in the flow. But we beat them in March and will try to do it again."

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: What FRA Coach Said

And this is what France boss Didier Deschamps had to say on the eve of the clash: "We have players with a lot of potential. They can't all play. I've never deprived myself of playing attacking players. We have the ability, as we showed against Spain, to exhibit control, create an enormous amount of chances, and score four goals. But we conceded five. It's a question of balance. I won't complain about having plenty of attacking players with a lot of quality at my disposal."

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Kick-Off!

The national anthems are done and dusted and play gets underway at the MHP Arena. France attacking from right to left and Germany from left to right in the first half. Early warning signs for Les Bleus as the hosts come charging into their box and have a genuine chance, but French custodian Mike Maignan wards off the threat.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-0 FRA

Germany have given French keeper Maignan a proper workout in the first 10 minutes. France, meanwhile, manage to ride the initial storm and finally create their first move inside the German box but it is quelled soon. Mbappe and Co appear to be sitting back a bit for now. Still early days in this encounter.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-0 FRA

France come close to scoring off a corner as Loic Bade's header is directed towards the far post, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen does well to dive full length and palm it out of danger. Opportunities at both ends now.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-0 FRA

Germany are awarded a penalty as Adeyemi goes down at the edge of the France box. A VAR check ensues and the referee rules that Adeyemi, in fact simulated the fall. The penalty is overturned and the German forward booked.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-1 FRA

Kylian Mbappe! The France skipper takes down an aerial ball expertly, cuts inside and sends a right-footed shot curling past the German keeper. Mbappe puts Les Bleus in front at the stroke of half-time and nets his 50th goal for the national side in the process.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Half-Time Update

The scoreline stays at 1-0 in the favour of France, going into the mid-game interval. Mbappe's goal in the first minute of added time means that Les Bleus hold a slender but vital advantage, despite Germany creating a number of big chances. Let's see what the second half brings.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-1 FRA

The players return to the pitch and Les Bleus get the ball rolling in the second half. France attacking from left to right and Germany from right to left now. Mbappe has a golden chance to score his second, early doors but his shot from close range dribbles into the side netting.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-1 FRA

A Germany goal is disallowed upon VAR review. Fullkrug is deemed to have committed a foul on Rabiot in the build-up to the goal, and the scoreline stays at 1-0 in France's favour. Thuram hit the woodwork soon after, and the game gets tetchy with a flare-up in the middle of the pitch.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-1 FRA

Thuram has another good chance to double France's lead, but his shot can't beat ter Stegen, whose outstretched palm does the job.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-1 FRA

Germany's midfield is currently struggling to gain a foothold or any kind of rhythm in the game. That is opening things up for France, who continue to press into the hosts' box. And just as we say that, Mbappe unleashes a powerful shot from his right foot on to the German goal and ter Stegen does extremely well to save it.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: GER 0-2 FRA

Michael Olise doubles France's advantage in the 84th minute. Captain Mbappe lines up the assist and Olise does the rest to put Les Bleus on the verge of victory and a third-place finish.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Full-Time Update

The referee blows the final whistle after six minutes of added time and Germany are unable to find the back of the net. France emerge victors by a comfortable 2-0 margin to finish third in the UEFA Nations League.

Germany Vs France LIVE Score, UEFA Nations League 3rd Place Playoff: Coming Up Later...

The UEFA Nations League final pits Portugal against Spain, later tonight. The title clash kicks off at 12:30am IST and we will bring to you live updates from that game as well. Until then, goodbye.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss