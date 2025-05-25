Football

Major League Soccer: Inter Miami Draw 3-3 Against Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a pep talk this week, exhorting his MLS team to be “more united than ever” to get through a recent rough stretch. Motivational speeches sometimes work. Messi being Messi almost never fails. Messi got a rise out of the crowd when he scored on a free kick late in the 87th minute to pull Inter Miami within one and had the assist on Telasco Segovia’s tying goal in the 95th minute, helping Inter Miami rally from a two-goal deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union 3-3 on Saturday night. Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion, scored a crucial goal in his first game since he challenged Inter Miami during a rare television interview to stick together after a loss against Orlando. Inter Miami stuck together down the stretch to stun the Union.

Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Lionel Messi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi kicks the free kick for a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania.

2/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Danley Jean Jacques
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Union's Danley Jean Jacques, left, holds back Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, from getting to the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.

3/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Lionel Messi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania.

4/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Tadeo Allende
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende, center, heads the ball in for a goal as Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, left, and Danley Jean Jacques, right, look on during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

5/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Lionel Messi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, goes after the ball as it gets past Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.

6/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Lionel Messi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, looks up after taking a hit from Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

7/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Quinn Sullivan
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan (33) reacts after his goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.

8/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Indiana Vassilev
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) dribbles as Philadelphia Union's Indiana Vassilev, center right, pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.

9/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Kai Wagner
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, left, leaps to head the ball over Inter Miami's Ian Fray, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Chester, Pennsylvania.

10/10
Major League Soccer MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Lionel Messi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union | Photo: AP/Chris Szagola

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, reacts after his shot was stpped by Philadelphia Union's Andrew Rick, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.

