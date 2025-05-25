Inter Miami's Lionel Messi kicks the free kick for a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia Union's Danley Jean Jacques, left, holds back Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, from getting to the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts after scoring during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende, center, heads the ball in for a goal as Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, left, and Danley Jean Jacques, right, look on during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, goes after the ball as it gets past Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, looks up after taking a hit from Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan (33) reacts after his goal against Inter Miami during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) dribbles as Philadelphia Union's Indiana Vassilev, center right, pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, left, leaps to head the ball over Inter Miami's Ian Fray, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, second from right, reacts after his shot was stpped by Philadelphia Union's Andrew Rick, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Chester, Pennsylvania.