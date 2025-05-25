Football

Major League Soccer: Inter Miami Draw 3-3 Against Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a pep talk this week, exhorting his MLS team to be “more united than ever” to get through a recent rough stretch. Motivational speeches sometimes work. Messi being Messi almost never fails. Messi got a rise out of the crowd when he scored on a free kick late in the 87th minute to pull Inter Miami within one and had the assist on Telasco Segovia’s tying goal in the 95th minute, helping Inter Miami rally from a two-goal deficit to tie the Philadelphia Union 3-3 on Saturday night. Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion, scored a crucial goal in his first game since he challenged Inter Miami during a rare television interview to stick together after a loss against Orlando. Inter Miami stuck together down the stretch to stun the Union.