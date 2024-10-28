Luis Enrique hailed a complete performance from his Paris Saint-Germain side following their 3-0 victory over Marseille. (More Football News)
PSG took the game away from Marseille, who had Amine Harit sent off in the 20th minute of Sunday's Ligue 1 contest, with a blistering show of force in the first half.
Joao Neves put PSG ahead early on before an own goal from Leonardo Balerdi and an effort from Bradley Barcola all but put the match to bed prior to the break.
PSG's opener, which came after six minutes and five seconds, was the fastest goal in a Classique clash since Marquinhos netted after five minutes and 34 seconds in 2017.
Marseille have gone five games without scoring against PSG in Ligue 1, equalling their longest drought against the same opponent in the top-flight (Bordeaux between 2000 and 2001, Lille between 2000 and 2002), and Roberto De Zerbi's team never really threatened, having only one shot on target, nine touches in the opposition box and mustering just 0.22 expected goals (xG).
"We started very well from the first minute against an opponent who played well, we kept up the pressure, we had several clear chances," PSG coach Luis Enrique said.
"With the sending-off, the game changed – it was closer and also harder for our opponents, but we continued to work.
"In the second half, it was calmer, we could have scored even more. We dedicate this victory to the fans, we know that it is important for them, it is for us too."
Previous incidents of crowd trouble between the two sets of fans meant the visitors were barred from bringing their supporters with them, but it made little difference as PSG dominated from the off, claiming their 51st win over Marseille in all competitions.
"It's a good feeling, the joy. We always want to win here. To do that in this stadium is a special favour," midfielder Vitinha told DAZN.
"They got the red card early, we scored two goals in a row, it killed the game for them. We could have scored more goals, we'll have to keep creating chances, we need to convert," he continued.
"We're happy, we won this game that has a special flavour."