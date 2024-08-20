Football

NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: When, Where To Watch

NorthEast United Football Club and Indian Army Football Team, both advanced to the last-eight stage with a 100% win record in the group phase. Here is all you need to know about the first quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 - venue, timing and telecast details

northeast-united-fc-durand-cup-x-photo
NorthEast United FC in action against Odisha FC in the group phase of Durand Cup 2024. Photo: X/Durand Cup
info_icon

The first quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 pits NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) against Indian Army Football Team (FT) on August 21 at 4pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

Last year’s semi-finalists NEUFC advanced to the last-eight stage after winning all three of their group games. The Highlanders beat Indian Super League rivals Odisha FC, local team Bodoland FC and BSF FT to storm into the knock-out round.

Indian Army FT, too, had a 100% win record in the group phase. They pulled off a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Jamshedpur FC, scoring thrice in 14 minutes in the second half to seal their passage to the quarter-finals. This will be Indian Army FT's second consecutive Durand Cup last-eight appearance.

The match will be played at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar (Assam), where NEUF have enjoyed strong crowd support. “The fans have been there for us. They motivate us, keep cheering for us and help us when we are down and as players, it is really important for us to have the fans behind us. In Kokrajhar, we have had the continuous support from the fans and it is nice to see the fans across North East support us,” NEUFC defender Asheer Akhtar said ahead of the clash.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant football club. - X | Mohun Bagan Super Giant
Durand Cup 2024: Quarter-Final Fixtures Set; Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Eye Potential Derby Final

BY PTI

NorthEast United FC Vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the quarter-final match be played?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between NorthEast United FC and Indian Army FT will be played at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar (Assam), on August 21 at 4pm IST.

Where will the match be telecast and live streamed in India?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between NorthEast United FC and Indian Army FT will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

