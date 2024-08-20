The match will be played at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar (Assam), where NEUF have enjoyed strong crowd support. “The fans have been there for us. They motivate us, keep cheering for us and help us when we are down and as players, it is really important for us to have the fans behind us. In Kokrajhar, we have had the continuous support from the fans and it is nice to see the fans across North East support us,” NEUFC defender Asheer Akhtar said ahead of the clash.