The Mariners sealed the game in the opening 15 minutes of the second half though, with Manvir playing a major role in that. Manvir played a pass to Joni Kauko, who waited for his teammate to sprint past him to make a back-heeled pass towards the Indian winger. He received the delivery, unlocked the backline of the Blues and simply slid the ball into the back of the net in the 51st minute.