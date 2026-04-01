Mexico Vs Belgium LIVE Score, International Friendly: El Tri Face Red Devils In World Cup Warm-up

Mexico vs Belgium Live Score, International Friendly: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MEX vs BEL football match at Soldier Field on March 31, 2026

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Rohan Mukherjee
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Mexico Vs Belgium LIVE Score, International Friendly Updates
Belgium national football team players during the practice session ahead of the match against Ukraine in UEAF Euro 2024. Photo: X/ @BelRedDevils
Mexico Vs Belgium LIVE Score, International Friendly: Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Mexico and Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Mexico, one of the co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played out a goalless draw against Portugal in their last warm-up game. El Tri will look to gain momentum before they begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 11. Belgium, meanwhile, came from behind to seal a thrilling 5-2 win over the United States, and the Red Devils will be favourites tonight as they wrap up their US tour. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mexico vs Belgium football match right here.
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Mexico vs Belgium LIVE Score, International Friendly: Good Morning!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Mexico's friendly match against Belgium in Chicago. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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