Mexico Vs Belgium LIVE Score, International Friendly: El Tri Face Red Devils In World Cup Warm-up

Belgium national football team players during the practice session ahead of the match against Ukraine in UEAF Euro 2024. Photo: X/ @BelRedDevils

Mexico Vs Belgium LIVE Score, International Friendly: Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA International Friendly fixture between Mexico and Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Mexico, one of the co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, played out a goalless draw against Portugal in their last warm-up game. El Tri will look to gain momentum before they begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 11. Belgium, meanwhile, came from behind to seal a thrilling 5-2 win over the United States, and the Red Devils will be favourites tonight as they wrap up their US tour. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Mexico vs Belgium football match right here.

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