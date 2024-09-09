Meghalaya's Mynken Secondary School To Face Manipur's TGES In Junior Subroto Cup Final

Banganson’s hat-trick powered Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya’s 7-0 rout of Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh and their entry into the final of 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys international football tournament.

Banganson’s hat-trick powered Myngken Christian HSS, Meghalaya’s 7-0 rout of Govt. Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh and their entry into the final of 63rd Subroto Cup junior boys international football tournament.