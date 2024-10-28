Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: PSG Seal Le Classique Win - Data Debrief

Paris Saint-Germain's stunning first half display saw them claim Le Classique bragging rights as they swept aside 10-man Marseille 3-0 at the Orange Velodrome. (More Football News)
The Parisiens moved three points clear at the Ligue 1 summit following Monaco's defeat to Nice on Saturday, with Luis Enrique's side extending their unbeaten record away from home to 29 matches.
A dominant start by the visitors was rewarded in the seventh minute when Nuno Mendes' cross was spilt by Geronimo Rulli, with Joao Neves on hand to open the scoring with his first goal for the club.
It then went from bad to worse for Marseille when Amine Harit was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Marquinhos, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's side with an uphill task of salvaging anything from the game.
PSG then hammered home their man advantage nine minutes after Harit's dismissal when the unfortunate Leonardo Balerdi turned the ball into his own net.
Bradley Barcola all but sealed the triumph before the break, firing home his eighth league goal in nine games to cap an impressive first 45 minutes for the visitors.
They were unable to add further gloss to the scoreline after the break, though, but the damage had already been done by their ruthless first half showing.
Data Debrief: Parisiens purr on enemy turf
After a disappointing draw in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven in midweek, PSG responded emphatically at the expense of their long-term rivals.
The visitors ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.98 from their 19 shots, while also attempting 918 passes, their highest in Ligue 1 this season.
Barcola was a particular standout, accumulating a 0.97 xG tally to his side's total, as well as recording the most touches in the opposition box (13) for his side.
For Marseille, meanwhile, they suffered a 51st defeat in their 108 games against PSG, which is at least five more than they have suffered against any other opponent in all competitions.