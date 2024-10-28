Football

Marseille 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1: PSG Seal Le Classique Win - Data Debrief

Marseille suffered a 51st defeat in their 108 games against Paris Saint-Germain, which is at least five more than they have faced against any other opponent in all competitions

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Paris Saint-Germain beat rivals Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain beat rivals Marseille 3-0 on Sunday
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain's stunning first half display saw them claim Le Classique bragging rights as they swept aside 10-man Marseille 3-0 at the Orange Velodrome. (More Football News)

The Parisiens moved three points clear at the Ligue 1 summit following Monaco's defeat to Nice on Saturday, with Luis Enrique's side extending their unbeaten record away from home to 29 matches. 

A dominant start by the visitors was rewarded in the seventh minute when Nuno Mendes' cross was spilt by Geronimo Rulli, with Joao Neves on hand to open the scoring with his first goal for the club. 

It then went from bad to worse for Marseille when Amine Harit was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Marquinhos, leaving Roberto De Zerbi's side with an uphill task of salvaging anything from the game.

PSG then hammered home their man advantage nine minutes after Harit's dismissal when the unfortunate Leonardo Balerdi turned the ball into his own net. 

Bradley Barcola all but sealed the triumph before the break, firing home his eighth league goal in nine games to cap an impressive first 45 minutes for the visitors.

They were unable to add further gloss to the scoreline after the break, though, but the damage had already been done by their ruthless first half showing.

Data Debrief: Parisiens purr on enemy turf

After a disappointing draw in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven in midweek, PSG responded emphatically at the expense of their long-term rivals. 

The visitors ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.98 from their 19 shots, while also attempting 918 passes, their highest in Ligue 1 this season. 

Barcola was a particular standout, accumulating a 0.97 xG tally to his side's total, as well as recording the most touches in the opposition box (13) for his side.

For Marseille, meanwhile, they suffered a 51st defeat in their 108 games against PSG, which is at least five more than they have suffered against any other opponent in all competitions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Pakistan: Brendon McCullum Backs Ben Stokes To Bounce Back After Test Series Defeat
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: IND-W Look To Overcome Batting Woes For Series Win
  3. No Gautam Gambhir? VVS Laxman All Set To Coach IND For T20I Series Against RSA: Report
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United Sack Ten Hag: Numbers Behind Dutchman's Mid-Season Dismissal
  2. VfL Bochum 0-5 Bayern Munich, Bundesliga: Kompany Lauds 'Calm, Serious' Visitors
  3. Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Giminez Own Goal Snaps Visitors' Unbeaten Start - Data Debrief
  4. Inter Milan 4-4 Juventus: Simone Inzaghi Rues Missed Opportunities In Derby D'Italia Thriller
  5. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot Pleased With Reds Comeback, But Gunners Were 'The Better Team'
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  2. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  3. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
  4. J&K: One Militant Killed In Akhnoor Sector After Attack On Army Vehicle
  5. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later