Football

Man Utd 5-2 Leicester City: Van Nistelrooy Salutes Players After EFL Cup Triumph

EFL-Cup
Van Nistelrooy was thrilled with his players' response against Leicester
Ruud van Nistelrooy says he "couldn't ask for more" from Manchester United as they marked his first match in interim charge with a 5-2 victory over Leicester City. (More Football News)

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both scored twice, while Alejandro Garnacho was also on target as the Red Devils booked their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, where they will play Tottenham.

Van Nistelrooy was overseeing United in their first match since Erik ten Hag's dismissal on Monday, with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim expected to be announced as the latter's replacement.

"Credit to the players, they were fantastic today. I couldn't ask for more," he said.

"Against West Ham and Fenerbahce, we created so much and couldn't finish. All of a sudden, we had some luck on our side, and that made it a great night.

"It is always the target to react and attack. The reaction of the players after the Leicester goals was excellent, and they deserve credit. I am glad the crowd will go home happy."

Van Nistelrooy acknowledged he had mixed emotions at taking over the reins from Ten Hag, who brought the former United striker back to Old Trafford as his assistant coach in July.

However, he underlined the importance of concentrating on the job in hand, and ensuring his players were ready for Wednesday's tie.

"It is clear that this is going to be short term, so for me, today was the most important day after what happened," he added. "Of course, receiving the players and getting together for the first day after Erik had to leave was a sad day to share.

"He was the one that asked me to work back here again, and in the first conversation we had, I felt such a passion and care for this football club. That is why I was so sad to see him go.

"Having said that, football and life continue, and we knew that 75,000 people would be waiting for us here today, with millions more watching at home behind their screens and radios. You have to switch then as players.

"We tried to switch that button for the players, try to get the mindset going, and go out tonight and give everything for the fans."

On his own future at United, he continued: "I am here to help, to serve and give my everything for the club. That will never change."

