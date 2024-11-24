Football

Man City Vs Spurs: Guardiola Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

The statistics just keep getting worse for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. City’s Premier League title challenge took a major blow on Saturday after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham. A fifth-straight defeat in all competitions was the worst losing run of any defending champion in England since Chelsea in 1956, according to the league’s stats supplier Opta. Manager Pep Guardiola had never lost four successive matches in his trophy-laden coaching career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City - but that record has now been extended to five after a humbling defeat at the Etihad Stadium. The league said it was only the second time Guardiola had lost at home by four goals - the previous occasion being a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid when coach of Barcelona in 2014. It said it was City’s heaviest loss at home since 2003 when going down 5-1 against Arsenal.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_Pep Guardiola
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola speaks with his players at the end of the match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, centre, speaks with some of his players at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_Pedro Porro
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's Pedro Porro, 3rd lower left, celebrates with teammates in front of their fans after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, 3rd lower left, celebrates with teammates in front of their fans after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football_Phil Foden, Haaland
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, and Erling Haaland stand near the center circle after Tottenham scored | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, and Erling Haaland stand near the center circle after Tottenham scored during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_Kyle Walker
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Kyle Walker, centre left, jumps for the ball above Tottenham's Brennan Johnson | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Kyle Walker, centre left, jumps for the ball above Tottenham's Brennan Johnson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_Erling Haaland
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, holds back Tottenham's Yves Bissouma as he tussles with Manchester City's Phil Foden | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, holds back Tottenham's Yves Bissouma as he tussles with Manchester City's Phil Foden, 4th left during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_James Maddison
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's James Maddison, centre right, scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Tottenham's James Maddison, centre right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_Pep Guardiola
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_James Maddison
EPL 2024-25: Tottenham's James Maddison, 2nd from right, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Tottenham's James Maddison, 2nd from right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur football gallery_Rodri
EPL 2024-25: Manchester City's Rodri kisses off his Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Manchester City's Rodri kisses off his Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

