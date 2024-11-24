Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, centre, speaks with some of his players at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, 3rd lower left, celebrates with teammates in front of their fans after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, and Erling Haaland stand near the center circle after Tottenham scored during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Kyle Walker, centre left, jumps for the ball above Tottenham's Brennan Johnson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, holds back Tottenham's Yves Bissouma as he tussles with Manchester City's Phil Foden, 4th left during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's James Maddison, centre right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's James Maddison, 2nd from right, scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rodri kisses off his Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award before the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.