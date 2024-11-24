Football

Man City Vs Spurs: Guardiola Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

The statistics just keep getting worse for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. City’s Premier League title challenge took a major blow on Saturday after being thrashed 4-0 at home by Tottenham. A fifth-straight defeat in all competitions was the worst losing run of any defending champion in England since Chelsea in 1956, according to the league’s stats supplier Opta. Manager Pep Guardiola had never lost four successive matches in his trophy-laden coaching career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City - but that record has now been extended to five after a humbling defeat at the Etihad Stadium. The league said it was only the second time Guardiola had lost at home by four goals - the previous occasion being a 4-0 loss to Real Madrid when coach of Barcelona in 2014. It said it was City’s heaviest loss at home since 2003 when going down 5-1 against Arsenal.