Man City 3-1 Bournemouth Highlights, Premier League: Gonzalez Scores First Goal As De Bruyne Bids Farewell In 10-Men Clash

In a fiery encounter where both Manchester City and Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men, City fought hard to claim a 3-1 win. Amidst the drama, Kevin De Bruyne took a heartfelt farewell bow at the Etihad, while Rodri marked his long-awaited return. Omar Marmoush’s stunning opener set the tone, Bernardo Silva doubled the lead, and Nico Gonzalez sealed the deal with his first Premier League goal. Despite Mateo Kovacic’s early red card and Bournemouth’s late fightback, City’s brilliance put them firmly on track for Champions League qualification. Catch the highlights from the Manchester City Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2024-25 match here LIVE UPDATES 20 May 2025, 10:34:54 pm IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Match Timing The Manchester City Vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2024-25 match will start at 12:30 AM IST tonight. 20 May 2025, 10:57:26 pm IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: De Bruyne's Etihad Farewell Today, not only the three points are at stake, there's a lot more. The match will see Kevin De Bruyne's emotional farewell at the Etihad. The Belgian playmaker, a club legend, will be honored with a special ceremony before kick-off, marking the end of an era for City’s midfield maestro. He has scored 108 goals for City and set up another 177 lifting 18 trophies with the team. Manchester City have also announced plans to unveil a mosaic and name a road after the Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne acknowledge fans after losing the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) 20 May 2025, 11:18:10 pm IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Line-Ups! Man City: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Silva, Gundogan, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Marmoush, Haaland. Bournemouth: Kepa, Araujo, Zabaryni, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Tavernier, Semenyo, Kluivert, Evanilson. 20 May 2025, 11:35:45 pm IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Players To Watch! Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne De Bruyne has been directly involved in seven goals in his nine Premier League starts against Bournemouth (three goals, four assists). If he plays, this will be his 142nd and final league appearance at the Etihad Stadium, with only David Silva (160) playing more times at the ground in the top flight. Bournemouth – Evanilson Evanilson has scored six goals in his last nine Premier League away starts for Bournemouth, including five in his last five. The Brazilian has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, including eight in his last 14 appearances. Read the full preview HERE. 20 May 2025, 11:55:04 pm IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Be Brave Cherries! “We have to be very brave,” says Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola ahead of their clash with Manchester City. Speaking to Sky Sports, Iraola admitted his side will need mental resilience to face Guardiola’s men and plans to make Kevin De Bruyne’s farewell match anything but easy: “We will fight during the game, but after, we’ll be the first to congratulate him.” 21 May 2025, 12:25:44 am IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: See The Mosaic! Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has today unveiled a mosaic and dedicated a road at the City Football Academy to legendary departing midfield ace @KevinDeBruyne 🩵 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2025 21 May 2025, 12:28:25 am IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Etihad Roars For A Legend Kevin De Bruyne receives a thunderous welcome as he leads Manchester City out for the warm-up. The Etihad crowd rose in unison, with fans in the premium seats edging closer for a glimpse of the Belgian maestro, possibly for the last time at home. Anyways, Pep Guardiola has confirmed the midfield icon “will get what he deserves” in what promises to be a fitting farewell for one of City’s all-time greats. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland warm up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) 21 May 2025, 12:36:56 am IST Manchester City Vs Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Kickoff!!! We’re underway at the Etihad! City kick things off, and Bournemouth waste no time--Semenyo launches a long throw right away. A slight scare for City in the 3rd minute as Kluivert sneaks in, but his effort rolls harmlessly to Ederson. 21 May 2025, 12:45:26 am IST Manchester City 0-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Bruyne Everywhere Kevin de Bruyne is running the show early on. From slick reverse passes to threading balls through Bournemouth’s tight lines, he’s involved in every City move. The crowd's chanting his name, willing him to create that magical moment one more time and it will happen soon. 21 May 2025, 12:45:37 am IST Manchester City 1-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: GOALLL!!! Omar Marmoush! A thunderbolt! In the 14th minute, he found space, took aim, and sent the ball curling and dipping past everyone into the back of the net. Who could have stopped that? The Egyptian hands City lead in the game early. 21 May 2025, 12:58:08 am IST Manchester City 1-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Missed! We just missed it! Kevin De Bruyne almost created a classic moment with Haaland -- sending in a perfect cross that Haaland tried to volley acrobatically, but Kepa was equal to it. Gundogan cuts in near the byline and pulls the ball back perfectly for Silva, who calmly slots it past Kepa at the near post. 21 May 2025, 01:27:33 am IST Manchester City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Half Time City with hopes for a spot in the top four, go into the break with a comfortable lead thanks to goals from Marmoush and Silva. De Bruyne came agonizingly close to adding a third, rattling the bar with the goal at his mercy, but Nunes made a block at the other end. 21 May 2025, 01:40:11 am IST Manchester City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome Back Rodri! We're back underway! A huge cheer rang out during the break as Ballon d'Or winner Rodri made a brief warm-up appearance--his first time kicking a ball on the pitch since his knee injury last September. 21 May 2025, 01:42:58 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Farewell Preps! Manchester City fans hold up a Kevin De Bruyne tifo prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) 21 May 2025, 01:52:01 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: How's Cherries Doing? They are now growing into the game. The Cherries are seeing more of the ball now, with Brooks and Kerkez combining well on the left. Semenyo had a decent look moments ago, cutting inside and firing from the edge of the box--but his effort flew wide. 21 May 2025, 01:56:15 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: RED CARD! A poor backpass from Gvardiol puts Evanilson through, and with no cover behind, Kovacic hauls him down just outside the area. The referee has no hesitation--straight red! Manchester City are down to 10 men. Pep doesn't seem pleased by any means. 21 May 2025, 02:00:27 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Kevin De Bruyne Takes Rest! Kevin De Bruyne makes way to a thunderous reception from the Etihad faithful. Nico Gonzalez comes on to replace him. 21 May 2025, 02:02:57 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: RED CARD!! AGAIN! Red car for Bournemouth now! Cook is cooked, neutralising whatever the visitors were having at Etihad. Just minutes after Kovacic’s dismissal for City, Lewis Cook follows him down the tunnel. A reckless, studs-up lunge on Kevin's subs Nico Gonzalez leaves the referee no choice but to show a straight red. Both sides now down to 10 men. 21 May 2025, 02:12:42 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Ballon d’Or Winner On Field! The Ballon d’Or winner Rodri returns to the pitch after a lengthy injury lay-off, coming on to replace Erling Haaland, who receives a warm hug from the midfield general. Marmoush had a chance just before but curled his shot wide. 21 May 2025, 02:20:01 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: GOAL! Minute 89, Goal number 3, it's Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth as Nico Gonzalez finds his first Premier League net! 21 May 2025, 02:27:48 am IST Man City 2-0 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: We Don't Forget Kevin! With the Etihad already in celebration mode, chants for Kevin De Bruyne continue to ring out as City stroll through the final minutes. The home side lead 3-0 and look set to end the night with all three points and a clean sheet. 21 May 2025, 02:46:54 am IST Man City 3-1 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Spoils Party! A moment of carelessness from City hands Bournemouth a late consolation. Matheus Nunes plays a wayward pass back toward Ruben Dias, but Daniel Jebbison reacts fastest. The young forward presses hard, beats Dias, and calmly slots it past Ederson, who got a touch but couldn’t keep it out. City lose the clean sheet at the death. 21 May 2025, 02:48:02 am IST Man City 3-1 Bournemouth LIVE Score, Premier League: Full Time! Nico Gonzalez’s first Premier League goal and a beautiful team display helped Manchester City secure all three points at the Etihad. His cool finish in the 89th minute put the result beyond doubt before Bournemouth pulled one back in stoppage time through Daniel Jebbison, after a sloppy backpass from Matheus Nunes. Kevin De Bruyne was taken off to a standing ovation, possibly marking his final home game in City colours – a touching moment for a true club legend. 21 May 2025, 03:41:42 am IST What's Next? With this win, Man City move up to third in the table, moving closer to the UEFA Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's European hope ends. Man City will face Fulham next in their last Premier League match of the season on May 25. Bournemouth will take on Leicester City on the same day. 21 May 2025, 03:49:39 am IST Thank-You! 