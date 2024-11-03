Football

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Lauds Second-Half Turnaround

The win over Brighton was Arne Slot's eighth in the English Premier League, the most of any Liverpool manager in their first 10 top-flight games

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Arne Slot
Arne Slot lauded Liverpool's comeback against Brighton on Saturday
info_icon

Arne Slot commended Liverpool's second-half comeback, but acknowledged his side were "outplayed" in the opening 45 minutes of their 2-1 win against Brighton. (More Football News)

Just 128 seconds separated Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah's goals after Ferdi Kadioglu had given the Seagulls a 14th-minute lead with a stunning finish. 

The Reds could have found themselves further behind in the first half, with Brighton squandering several opportunities to increase their advantage at Anfield. 

Caoimhin Kelleher came to Liverpool's rescue to deny Georginio Rutter after he had been picked out by Yasin Ayari's searching pass in behind Virgil van Dijk. 

Danny Welbeck then curled a free-kick narrowly wide before sending another set-piece close, with Brighton ending the half in the ascendency. The Seagulls registered seven shots to Liverpool's five, while also accumulating a 0.78 expected goals (xG) tally compared to the Reds' 0.71 before the break.

"We needed another second-half performance because we were outplayed in the first half. They were better on the ball, more aggressive without the ball," Slot said.  

"Then, everything changed in the second half because it was completely the opposite.

"Our attackers scored the goals but the main difference was we were better positioned and we had the ball a lot more.

"Without the ball they made problems for us but in the second half we just kept running."

The win was Slot's eighth in the Premier League, the most of any Liverpool boss in their first 10 top-flight games. 

But the difference proved to be in the Dutchman's substitutes, with both goals coming after the introductions of Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones. 

Jones set up Salah for the winning goal, a strike Slot described as "special" in his post-match assessment. 

"I was waiting for us to score the goal, but we didn't. That's why I made the substitutions. Both of them came on really strong," Slot continued.

"Then you can say it's a bit of luck, but the goalkeeper cannot react. The second goal was a Mo Salah special.

"It's not the first and not the last time he will score from that position."

Salah's curled finish was his 48th match-winning goal in the Premier League, with only five players netting more in the competition’s history.

The Egyptian also tallied up his 16th goal involvement (10 goals, six assists) against Brighton, only managing more in the top-flight against Manchester United (18). 

Salah's latest contribution sent Liverpool top of the pile after Arsenal and Manchester City's losses, though captain Van Dijk was not getting carried away with their league position.

"It's too early to even make it important. We want to be on top of the league but we want to be there after the last match in May," Van Dijk told Sky Sports. 

"The results have been good so far this season but there is a long way to go.

"It is still a work in progress. We stay humble and keep fighting."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs AUS Tests: Ricky Ponting Advocates For Nathan McSweeney As Australia's Opening Choice Against India
  2. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  3. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
  4. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
Football News
  1. Nottingham Forest 3-0 West Ham, EPL: Third Place 'Doesn't Mean Anything', Says Nuno
  2. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton, Premier League: Slot Lauds Second-Half Turnaround
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Leeds Cut Gap At Top; Watford Hammer Wednesday
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Lens, Ligue 1: Early Dembele Strike Extends PSG's Unbeaten Run
  5. Frankfurt 7-2 Bochum, Bundesliga: Marmoush Makes Club History With 10th Goal Of Season
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  3. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  5. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
World News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  5. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival