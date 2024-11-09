Liverpool will take on Aston Villa in a matchday 11 fixture of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 season at Anfield on Sunday, November 10 (1:30 AM IST) (More Football News)
Liverpool come into the contest after their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, and will be eyeing all three points against Unai Emery’s men.
While on the other hand, Aston Villa have had a tough few games, losing their last three to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Club Brugge, and will be desperate to turn things around.
Liverpool Vs Aston Villa Probable Starting Line-Ups
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins
Liverpool Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming Details
When is the Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024/25 match?
Liverpool will host Aston Villa on Saturday, November 9, at Anfield, and the game is scheduled to get underway at (Sunday, November 10) 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 match?
The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, one can live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.