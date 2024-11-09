Football

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming, Premier League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch EPL On TV And Online

Aston Villa have had a tough few games, losing their last three to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Club Brugge, and will be desperate to turn things around

2024-25 English Premier League Liverpool
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Liverpool will take on Aston Villa in a matchday 11 fixture of the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 season at Anfield on Sunday, November 10 (1:30 AM IST) (More Football News)

Liverpool come into the contest after their 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, and will be eyeing all three points against Unai Emery’s men.

While on the other hand, Aston Villa have had a tough few games, losing their last three to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Club Brugge, and will be desperate to turn things around. 

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa Probable Starting Line-Ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Carlos, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming Details

When is the Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024/25 match?

Liverpool will host Aston Villa on Saturday, November 9, at Anfield, and the game is scheduled to get underway at (Sunday, November 10) 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2024-25 match?

The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, one can live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

