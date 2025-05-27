Football

Liverpool Trophy Parade Horror: Man Arrested After Ploughing Minivan Through Fans

A 53-year-old white British man ploughed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool fans who were celebrating the city’s Premier League championship on Monday (May 27, 2025), as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror. Police said they arrested the man, who was from the area. They did not give any information on casualties. An air ambulance and other emergency vehicles swarmed the scene after reports that multiple pedestrians had been hit. A video on social media appeared to show a grey minivan strike at least one pedestrian and then veer into a larger crowd, carving a path through the group and pushing bodies along the street before coming to a stop.