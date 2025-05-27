Football

Liverpool Trophy Parade: Fans Celebrate Premier League Triumph With Players

Liverpool football fans undertook a trophy parade, celebrating the team’s English Premier League 2024-25 title on Monday (May 26). Several thousands of dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved rainy weather to take to the streets and watch Liverpool’s players display the Premier League trophy atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.” The title was delivered by Arne Slot, a manager in his first term with The Reds. It took the club to the English football pinnacle with 20 top-flight trophies, the joint-most by any team alongside Manchester United.