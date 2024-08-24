Football

Ligue 1: PSG Thrash Montpellier 6-0 - In Pics

Paris Saint-Germain seems to be doing just fine without Kylian Mbappe. PSG routed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday to make it two wins in two games in the French league as it starts life without Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid this offseason. PSG is seeking its fourth straight league title but many had expected its grip on the trophy to loosen after the departure of its star forward. So far, that hasn’t been the case, with the team netting 10 goals in its opening two matches.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSG's Lee Kang-in celebrates with teammate Desire Doue, right, after scoring his side's sixth goal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Lee Kang-in celebrates with teammate Desire Doue, right, after scoring his side's sixth goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Enzo Tchato and PSGs Desire Doue, right, run after the ball
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Enzo Tchato and PSG's Desire Doue, right, run after the ball | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Montpellier's Enzo Tchato and PSG's Desire Doue, right, run after the ball during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSGs Warren Zaire-Emery celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSGs Achraf Hakimi celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSG's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSGs Bradley Barcola, left, reacts after scoring his sides third goal
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, reacts after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, reacts after scoring his side's third goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Montpelliers Boubakar Kouyate tries to tackle PSGs Bradley Barcola
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Montpellier's Boubakar Kouyate tries to tackle PSG's Bradley Barcola | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Montpellier's Boubakar Kouyate tries to tackle PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSGs Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his sides second goal
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSG's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Falaye Sacko controls the ball above PSGs Achraf Hakimi
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: Falaye Sacko controls the ball above PSG's Achraf Hakimi | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Montpellier's Falaye Sacko controls the ball above PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSGs Bradley Barcola, right, scores the opening goal
League 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs Montpellier: PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, scores the opening goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

