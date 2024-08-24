PSG's Lee Kang-in celebrates with teammate Desire Doue, right, after scoring his side's sixth goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Montpellier's Enzo Tchato and PSG's Desire Doue, right, run after the ball during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Achraf Hakimi celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, reacts after scoring his side's third goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Montpellier's Boubakar Kouyate tries to tackle PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Montpellier's Falaye Sacko controls the ball above PSG's Achraf Hakimi, left, during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG's Bradley Barcola, right, scores the opening goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes in Paris.