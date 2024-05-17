Football

EFL Championship: Leeds United's Belief Never Wavered As Wembley Beckons

Leeds United endured a miserable end to their campaign, losing 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers before going down at home to Southampton on the final day, as Ipswich Town claimed automatic promotion behind Leicester City

Ethan Ampadu in action for Leeds
info_icon

Ethan Ampadu said Leeds United's players never let their belief waver despite a poor end to their Championship campaign, with a trip to Wembley now coming up. (More Football News)

Leeds will face either Southampton or West Brom in the play-off final on May 26 after thrashing Norwich City 4-0 at Elland Road on Thursday.

The Whites endured a miserable end to their campaign, losing 4-0 at Queens Park Rangers before going down at home to Southampton on the final day, as Ipswich Town claimed automatic promotion behind Leicester City.

But after their emphatic defeat of the Canaries, who they drew with 0-0 in the first leg, Ampadu claimed Leeds never lost their way.

"Towards the end of the season there was a lot of talk about how we were playing, how we weren't on the front foot, how we weren't aggressive or clinical," he told Sky Sports.

Crysencio Summerville celebrates netting Leeds United's fourth on Thursday - null
Leeds United 4-0 Norwich City, EFL Championship: Whites Book Wembley Spot In Emphatic Fashion

BY Stats Perform

"But we always had our belief that on our day, when we are firing, we can be hard for anyone to play against.

"When the front four, five, six play like that, they make the job of us defenders a lot easier.

"Whoever we play in the final it's going to be a hard game but to go in like this, to put in a performance like this, we can take momentum and confidence into it.

"The fans were second to none and we enjoyed their support – now we are going to prepare for the big one."

Georginio Rutter scored one and set up another in the rout, and he put the onus on Leeds to replicate the same level at Wembley.

"It's incredible. Today we go to Wembley," he said.

"We played a good game. I'm happy, everybody is happy. One more game and we will see.

"We played very good. 4-0 is a clean sheet. Today, we were mature. It's a very good performance from the team.

"I want to try my best and help the team. If we play like this [at the final], we have a good chance but we have to play like this."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
  4. Mercury Continues To Soar In Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 46.5 Deg C
  5. Wrong CUET-UG Question Paper Distributed At Kanpur Centre, Exam Rescheduled To May 29: NTA
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses
  2. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  3. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
  4. ‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns
  5. Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai's Hardik Pandya Wins Toss To Bowl First Against KL Rahul's Lucknow
  2. EFL Championship: Leeds United's Belief Never Wavered As Wembley Beckons
  3. PGA Championship: World Number One Scottie Scheffler Arrested Ahead Of Second Round
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  5. English Premier League, Matchday 38, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York
  2. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
  3. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
  5. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup