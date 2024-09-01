Football

Serie A: AC Milan Play 2-2 Draw With Lazio; Rossoneri Winless After Three Games - In Pics

AC Milan played out their third straight Serie A game without a win on Saturday (August 31, 2024), holding Lazio to a 2-2 draw. Taty Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored second-half goals for Lazio to overturn an early opener from Strahinja Pavlovic, and the benched Rafael Leao came on to equalize for Milan. Former AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham made his Milan debut in the match, providing the assist for Leao's equalizer.