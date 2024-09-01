Football

Serie A: AC Milan Play 2-2 Draw With Lazio; Rossoneri Winless After Three Games - In Pics

AC Milan played out their third straight Serie A game without a win on Saturday (August 31, 2024), holding Lazio to a 2-2 draw. Taty Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scored second-half goals for Lazio to overturn an early opener from Strahinja Pavlovic, and the benched Rafael Leao came on to equalize for Milan. Former AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham made his Milan debut in the match, providing the assist for Leao's equalizer.

Lazio vs AC Milan Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel punches the ball away during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

1/9
AC Milan vs Lazio
AC Milan vs Lazio Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

AC Milan's Tammy Abraham retrieves the ball after teammate Rafael Leao scored their second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

2/9
Lazios Boulaye Dia
Lazio's Boulaye Dia Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's Boulaye Dia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

3/9
Serie A soccer match
Serie A soccer match Phto: AP/Andrew Medichini

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, background left, scores his side's second goal past Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

4/9
Serie A: Lazio vs AC Milan
Serie A: Lazio vs AC Milan Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

AC Milan supporters light smoke bombs on the stands during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

5/9
Lazios Nicolo Rovella
Lazio's Nicolo Rovella Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's Nicolo Rovella, left, fights for the ball with AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

6/9
Serie A: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A: AC Milan vs Lazio Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

Lazio's Loum Tchaouna, center, attempts a shot at goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

7/9
Serie A 2024: Lazio vs AC Milan
Serie A 2024: Lazio vs AC Milan Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

8/9
AC Milans Emerson Royal
AC Milan's Emerson Royal Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

AC Milan's Emerson Royal vies for the ball with Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, left, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

9/9
Serie A 2024: AC Milan vs Lazio
Serie A 2024: AC Milan vs Lazio Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini

A picture of Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson is displayed on the screen during a tribute to the former Lazio coach who passed away recently, before a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

