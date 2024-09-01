Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel punches the ball away during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan's Tammy Abraham retrieves the ball after teammate Rafael Leao scored their second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
Lazio's Boulaye Dia celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, background left, scores his side's second goal past Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan supporters light smoke bombs on the stands during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
Lazio's Nicolo Rovella, left, fights for the ball with AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
Lazio's Loum Tchaouna, center, attempts a shot at goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan's Strahinja Pavlovic, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan's Emerson Royal vies for the ball with Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, left, during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.
A picture of Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson is displayed on the screen during a tribute to the former Lazio coach who passed away recently, before a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and AC Milan, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.