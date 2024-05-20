La Liga: Barcelona Beat Rayo Vallecano To Secure Second Spot - In Pics

Barcelona's Pedri, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, right, scores his side's 3rd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, center, dribbles the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Joao Felix, center, attempts a shot on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez stands at the sideline during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Rayo's Oscar Valentin compete for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Rayo's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second from left, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Rayo's Isi Palazon, left, challenges Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.