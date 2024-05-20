Football

La Liga: Barcelona Beat Rayo Vallecano To Secure Second Spot - In Pics

Barcelona routed Rayo Vallecano 3-0 to secure the lucrative second place in the Spanish league on Sunday, while champion Real Madrid drew 4-4 at Villarreal with Norway striker Alexander Sorloth scoring all four goals for the hosts. There won’t be much left to fight for in the final round next weekend as Cadiz became the last team to be relegated after being held to a 0-0 draw at home against Las Palmas. Real Sociedad secured the last Europa League spot with a 2-0 win at Real Betis, which was left with a place in the Europa Conference League. Pedri scored twice and Robert Lewandowski once for Barcelona, which kept a four-point gap to Catalan rival Girona with a round to go. Girona won 3-1 at Valencia for its first-ever third place finish in the Spanish league. It had already clinched a Champions League place in advance.

La Liga: Barcelona Vs Rayo Vallecano | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pedri, center, is congratulated after scoring his side's 3rd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

1/9
Pedri, right, scores his sides 3rd goal
Pedri, right, scores his side's 3rd goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pedri, right, scores his side's 3rd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/9
Barcelonas Ilkay Gundogan
Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan, center, dribbles the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/9
Pedri celebrates teams 2nd goal
Pedri celebrates team's 2nd goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pedri celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/9
Barcelonas Joao Felix
Barcelona's Joao Felix | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Joao Felix, center, attempts a shot on goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/9
Barcelonas head coach Xavi Hernandez
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez stands at the sideline during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/9
Barcelonas Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Rayo's Oscar Valentin compete for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/9
Rayos goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski makes a save
Rayo's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski makes a save | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Rayo's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski makes a save during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/9
Robert Lewandowski celebrates teams opening goal
Robert Lewandowski celebrates team's opening goal Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second from left, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/9
Isi Palazon challenges Lamine Yamal
Isi Palazon challenges Lamine Yamal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Rayo's Isi Palazon, left, challenges Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

