Barcelona's Pablo Torre celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pau Victor, front, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Loic Bade during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Marcao during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri, front, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Chidera Ejuke during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Adria Pedrosa during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)