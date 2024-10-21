Football

La Liga: Barca Thrash Sevilla - In Pics

Robert Lewandowski scored two more goals to extend his league-leading tally to 12 and Barcelona routed Sevilla 5-1 to open a three-point gap on Real Madrid ahead of next weekend’s “clasico.” Pedri and Pablo Torre also scored Sunday for the Catalan club, which restored its lead of La Liga a day after second-place Madrid won 2-1 at Celta Vigo. Barcelona will play Madrid on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Both teams have Champions League matches midweek — Madrid hosts Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday and Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Pablo Torre
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Pablo Torre celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Pablo Torre celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Pau Victor
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Pau Victor, front, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Loic Bade | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Pau Victor, front, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Loic Bade during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Fermin Lopez
La Liga 2024-25: | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_ Pedri
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Pedri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Pedri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Pedri
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Pedri, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Pedri, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Lamine Yamal
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Marcao | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Marcao during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_Barcelonas Pedri
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Pedri, front, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Chidera Ejuke | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Pedri, front, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Chidera Ejuke during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Spain Soccer La Liga 2024-25 Barcelona fc vs Sevilla photo gallery_ Jules Kounde
La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Adria Pedrosa | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, duels for the ball with Sevilla's Adria Pedrosa during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

