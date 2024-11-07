Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match

Here are the head-to-head, match timing, live streaming and all details of the Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, Indian Super League 2024-25 football game

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
kerala-blasters-fc-indian-super-league-x
Kerala Blasters FC. Photo: X | Kerala Blasters
info_icon

Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League 2024-25 match on November 7, Thursday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. (Preview More Football News)

The Tuskers are currently 10th in the points table, with eight points from seven games, including two wins, two draws, and three losses. They are coming into this match on the back of a 2-4 defeat to Mumbai City FC.

On the other hand, the Nizams are in 11th place with four points from six matches, having secured one win, one draw, and four losses. They also come into this fixture following a 0-2 defeat to Mohun Bagan.

The two teams have faced each other 11 times in the Indian Super League history, with Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC winning six and four games respectively.

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When is the Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where to watch Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, ISL 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Squads:

Kerala Blasters:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar

Defenders: Aibanbha Kupar Dohling, Alexandre Serge Coeff, Bijoy Varghese, Hormipam Ruivah, Likmabam Rakesh Singh Meitei, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh Huidrom, Prabir Das, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Muhammed Saheef

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Bryce Brian Miranda, Danish Farooq Bhat, Freddy Lallawmawma, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Aimen, Mohammed Azhar, Noah Wail Jacob Sadaoui, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Saurav Mandal, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, R Lalthanmawia, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah

Hyderabad FC:

Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aaryan Saroha

Defenders: Muhammed Rafi, Soyal Joshy, Alex Saji ©, Suresh Singh, Vijay Marandi, Laldanmawia

Midfielders: Lalchungnuna Chhangte, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Ramhlunchhunga, Abdul Rabeeh

Forwards: Aaren D’Silva, Amosa Lalnundanga, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Amon Lepcha, Cris Sherpa, Joseph Sunny

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Al Amerat Leg: When, Where To Watch
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Day 1 Wrap: Jalaj Reaches Historic Double; Tons For Venkatesh, Anustup
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Day 1 Wrap: Yash Dhull Continues Good Form
  4. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 4 Day 1: Priyanshu Khanduri Hits Century As Uttarakhand Reach At 232/1 Vs Andhra Pradesh
  5. Ellyse Perry Run Out Goes Unappealed As Sydney Sixers Beat Hobart Hurricanes By 6 Runs In WBBL - Watch
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 7 Predictions: Man City And Arsenal Backed For Victory
  3. Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Blues To 'Wait And See' On Cole Palmer Before Gunners Clash
  4. Neymar Injury Update: Brazillian Sidelined For Four To Six Weeks After Sustaining Hamstring Tear
  5. Brighton Vs Man City, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  2. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  3. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  4. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  5. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival