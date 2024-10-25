Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC's Defence To Be Put On Test By KBFC Attack

Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Table-toppers and the only unbeaten side in the tournament, Bengaluru FC are in Kochi to continue their impressive run against Kerala Blasters FC. Follow live scores of KBFC vs BFC here

G
Gaurav Thakur
25 October 2024
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. X/IndSuperLeague
Welcome to the live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC football match at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. Bengaluru FC have been the team to beat early in the season with four wins and a draw in their five games so far. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu-led BFC defence is yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. Today, Kerala Blasters attack will test the Bengaluru FC defence. The Blasters are on a four-match unbeaten run after losing their opening game. With two wins, two draws and a loss, the hosts are the sixth spot in the table. However, a win tonight will take them up straight to the third position. A good battle awaits as KBFC get ready to face BFC. Follow live scores and updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25

Good evening everyone. Thank you for tuning in. Welcome to the live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC football match at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

