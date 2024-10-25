Kerala Blasters Vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: BFC's Defence To Be Put On Test By KBFC Attack

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. X/IndSuperLeague

Welcome to the live coverage of the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC football match at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. Bengaluru FC have been the team to beat early in the season with four wins and a draw in their five games so far. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu-led BFC defence is yet to concede a single goal in the tournament. Today, Kerala Blasters attack will test the Bengaluru FC defence. The Blasters are on a four-match unbeaten run after losing their opening game. With two wins, two draws and a loss, the hosts are the sixth spot in the table. However, a win tonight will take them up straight to the third position. A good battle awaits as KBFC get ready to face BFC. Follow live scores and updates here.

LIVE UPDATES