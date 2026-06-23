Algeria Refused To Bow Out, Completing A Dramatic Comeback To Eliminate Jordan

Algeria produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat Jordan 2-1 in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J encounter and keep its knockout hopes alive. Jordan stunned the Desert Warriors against the run of play when Nizar Al-Rashdan fired them ahead in the 36th minute after Algeria had squandered several chances, including two gilt-edged opportunities for Riyad Mahrez. Algeria dominated possession throughout and finally found the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Nadhir Benbouali powered home a header from Mahrez's corner. The winner arrived eight minutes from time as substitute Amine Gouiri made an instant impact, heading in Amin Hadj Moussa's corner to complete the turnaround. The result eliminates Jordan from the tournament while Algeria remains firmly in the race for a Round of 32 berth.

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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-
Players of Algeria react after the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Santa Clara, California near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights- Nizar Alrashdan
Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan (21), right, and teammates react after their loss in the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Ehsan Haddad
Jordan's Ehsan Haddad (23) reacts after their loss in the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Nabil Bentaleb
Algeria's Nabil Bentaleb (19) celebrates after their win in the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Nizar Alrashdan
A camera operator captures images as Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan (21) reacts following the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, California, near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Yazeed Abulaila
Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila, second left, and his teammates react after Algeria's Amine Gouiri (9) scored his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Ibrahim Maza
Algeria's Ibrahim Maza, back, controls the ball chased by Jordan's Abdallah Nasib during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-
Algeria players celebrate with supporters after Amine Gouiri scored their side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Amine Gouiri
Algeria's Amine Gouiri (9) celebrates with supporters after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Amine Gouiri
Algeria's Amine Gouiri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Jordan during the World Cup Group J soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eakin Howard
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Amine Gouiri
Algeria's Amine Gouiri (9) scores his side's second goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-Husam Abudahab
Jordan's Husam Abudahab (4) and Algeria's Rafik Belghali (17) battle for a ball during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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Jordan vs Algeria FIFA world cup 2026 match highlights-
Jordanian fans get ready for action before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco. | Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
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