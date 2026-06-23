Algeria Refused To Bow Out, Completing A Dramatic Comeback To Eliminate Jordan
Algeria produced a spirited second-half comeback to defeat Jordan 2-1 in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J encounter and keep its knockout hopes alive. Jordan stunned the Desert Warriors against the run of play when Nizar Al-Rashdan fired them ahead in the 36th minute after Algeria had squandered several chances, including two gilt-edged opportunities for Riyad Mahrez. Algeria dominated possession throughout and finally found the breakthrough in the 68th minute when Nadhir Benbouali powered home a header from Mahrez's corner. The winner arrived eight minutes from time as substitute Amine Gouiri made an instant impact, heading in Amin Hadj Moussa's corner to complete the turnaround. The result eliminates Jordan from the tournament while Algeria remains firmly in the race for a Round of 32 berth.
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