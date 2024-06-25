Football

CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Zaccagni's Last-Minute Goal Takes Italy Into Last-16 - In Pics

In yet another dramatic late-goal finish at UEFA European Championship 2024, Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the final minute of added time for the defending champions to progress to the round of 16, after playing a 1-1 draw with Croatia. Luka Modric's second-half strike seemed like sending Croatia through as the Group B runners-up, but Zaccagni came up with a brilliant shot inside the far post in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the Azurri into the knockout stage of the competition.