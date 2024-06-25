Football

CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Zaccagni's Last-Minute Goal Takes Italy Into Last-16 - In Pics

In yet another dramatic late-goal finish at UEFA European Championship 2024, Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the final minute of added time for the defending champions to progress to the round of 16, after playing a 1-1 draw with Croatia. Luka Modric's second-half strike seemed like sending Croatia through as the Group B runners-up, but Zaccagni came up with a brilliant shot inside the far post in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send the Azurri into the knockout stage of the competition.

UEFA Euro 2024: Croatia vs Italy | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Italian players applaud to supporters after a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

1/9
Croatias head coach Zlatko Dalic and Luka Modric
Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic and Luka Modric | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic, left, looks at Croatia's Luka Modric at the end of Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

2/9
Italys Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring a goal
Italy's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

3/9
Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring a goal for Italy
Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring a goal for Italy | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni, top left, celebrates after he scored his side's opening goal during the Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

4/9
Luka Modric celebrates after scoring Croatias opening goal
Luka Modric celebrates after scoring Croatia's opening goal | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

5/9
Croatias Luka Modric celebrates after scoring a goal
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

6/9
Mateo Retegui and Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball
Mateo Retegui and Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Italy's Mateo Retegui, left, and Croatia's Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

7/9
Federico Dimarco is tackled by Josip Stanisic
Federico Dimarco is tackled by Josip Stanisic | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Italy's Federico Dimarco, top, is tackled by Croatia's Josip Stanisic during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

8/9
Marin Pongracic pulls the shirt of Giacomo Raspadori
Marin Pongracic pulls the shirt of Giacomo Raspadori | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits

Croatia's Marin Pongracic pulls the shirt of Italy's Giacomo Raspadori during the Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

9/9
Croatias football supporters
Croatia's football supporters | Photo: AP/Sunday Alamba

Croatia's soccer team supporters cheer ahead of the Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

