Italian players applaud to supporters after a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic, left, looks at Croatia's Luka Modric at the end of Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Italy's Mattia Zaccagni celebrates after scoring during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Italy's Mattia Zaccagni, top left, celebrates after he scored his side's opening goal during the Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Croatia's Luka Modric, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Italy's Mateo Retegui, left, and Croatia's Josip Sutalo challenge for the ball during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Italy's Federico Dimarco, top, is tackled by Croatia's Josip Stanisic during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Croatia's Marin Pongracic pulls the shirt of Italy's Giacomo Raspadori during the Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Croatia's soccer team supporters cheer ahead of the Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.