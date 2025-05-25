Serie A Season Finale Highlights: Juventus Secure Champions League Berth; Ranieri Bows Out With Europa Spot For Roma

Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal against Venezia in Serie A at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium, in Venice, Italy. Photo: Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP

A 73rd-minute penalty kick from Manuel Locatelli powered Juventus to a crucial 3-2 win over Venezia in the season-ending matchday 38 of Italian Serie A 2024-25 on Monday (May 26). The win took Juventus to 70 points, one more than Roma, which meant The Old Lady sealed their berth for next season's Champions League with a fourth-place finish in the top-flight. Roma won 2-0 at Torino, while Lazio fell to a 0-1 defeat at home against 10-man Lecce. Catch the highlights from the season finale games, as they happened.

LIVE UPDATES

25 May 2025, 11:18:31 pm IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Hello There! Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us. We will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from all the season-ending matchday 38 fixtures of the Italian top-flight, so watch this space.

25 May 2025, 11:42:21 pm IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Start Time, Streaming All six games will kick off simultaneously at 12:15am IST. The Serie A matchday 38 clashes will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. They will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

25 May 2025, 11:59:07 pm IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Starting XIs For Venezia Vs Juventus Here is how Juventus and Venezia line up ahead of kick-off in their matchday 38 encounter: 📋 Our last XI of the season ⚪️⚫️



💪 @easportsfc #VeneziaJuve pic.twitter.com/gqHr6UPW2M — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 25, 2025 Starting XI 🟠⚫️🟢#ArancioNeroVerde pic.twitter.com/bARrw54wfj — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) May 25, 2025

26 May 2025, 12:33:53 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: VEN 1-0 JUV Well, well, well. It's quite a start to the three-way battle between Juventus, Roma and Lazio, as Venezia open the scoring against The Old Lady in the second minute via Daniel Fila. if the scores remains this way, Roma qualify for the Champions League ahead of Juventus and Lazio. Still early days though.

26 May 2025, 12:40:32 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: TOR 0-1 ROM Roma surge ahead in the Champions League race! Paredes converts a penalty in the 18th minute to put Claudio Ranieri's side 1-0 up against Torino. This further strengthens the Giallorossi's stake to the final UCL spot, as Juventus trail 0-1 against Venezia currently.

26 May 2025, 12:52:25 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: VEN 1-1 JUV Juventus fight back! The Old Lady draw level against Venezia in the 25th minute via Kenan Yildiz, who pounces on a defensive error from the hosts. It's 1-1, while Roma are still ahead of Juventus provisionally on account of their one-goal lead over Torino.

26 May 2025, 12:57:32 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: VEN 1-2 JUV And they have another! Juventus come roaring back on top, and this time it's Randal Kolo Muani with the goal in the 31st. The Venezia defence is again found wanting, and Kolo Muani takes full toll to bring the Old lady back in front in the Champions League race. Remember that a win for Juventus seals their spot, regardless of what happens in the Roma and Lazio games.

26 May 2025, 01:20:37 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Half-Time Update So Juventus go into the mid-game interval with a definite advantage in the Champions League qualification race. They lead Venezia 2-1, which puts them at 70 points, one more than Roma who lead 1-0 against Torino. The third side in the fray, Lazio (65), has fallen further behind after conceding to Lecce in the 43rd minute.

26 May 2025, 01:33:03 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Second Half Begins Play resumes in all six games of the Serie A matchday 38. Apart from the three matches in focus from the Champions League perspective, here's a look at the scores elsewhere: Atalanta lead Parma 2-1 with an incredible two-minute brace (32nd and 33rd) from Daniel Maldini, while Parma have struck back early in the second half via Antoine Hainaut. A 10-man Udinese are locked 1-1 with Fiorentina, while Empoli are also locked 1-1 with Verona.

26 May 2025, 01:37:34 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: TOR 0-2 ROM Alexis Saelemaekers doubles Roma's advantage against Torino. He heads in Soule's cross powerfully to beat the visiting side 'keeper and stretch Roma's lead to 2-0.

26 May 2025, 01:43:47 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: VEN 2-2 JUV More drama in this fascinating battle. Venezia have drawn level against Juventus via Ridgeciano Haps, which means Roma again go in front with a projected 69 points, as against Juventus' projected 68. Let's see if there are more twists in this tale.

26 May 2025, 01:58:06 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: VEN 2-3 JUV Here's the next twist! Manuel Locatelli calmly slots in a 73rd-minute penalty to put Juventus in the lead, yet again against Venezia and hence effectively against Roma too. Fifteen minutes of regulation time to go in what has been an absolutely fascinating duel between Roma and Juventus, even as they play two separate opponents.

26 May 2025, 02:20:56 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Full-Time Update Juventus hold on for a 3-2 win at Venezia! They thus seal their spot for next season's Champions League, while Roma have to make do with a Europa League berth. This was Claudio Ranieri's last game in charge of Roma, and he bows out with a 2-0 win over Torino. Lazio, meanwhile, go down 0-1 to 10-man Lecce.

26 May 2025, 02:32:31 am IST Serie A Season Finale Live Scores: Other Results Verona edge hosts Empoli 2-1 at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, while Parma stun Atalanta with a stoppage-time goal from Jacob Ondrejka that hands the visitors a thrilling 3-2 win in their season-ending game. And over at Stadio Friuli, Fiorentina eke out a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Udinese that seals a Conference League spot for the former. Fiorentina, in fact, upstage Lazio to claim the sixth spot in the standings.