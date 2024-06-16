ITA Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Recover From 23rd Second Goal From Albania To Win 2-1 - In Pics

Albania's players greet supporters after a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. Italy won 2-1.
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, back, and Albania's Armando Broja fight for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Albania's Taulant Seferi, right, and Italy's Federico Chiesa compete for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Italy's Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Albania's Armando Broja, right, and Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini fight for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, left, scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, center, celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, tries control the ball past Albania's Taulant Seferi during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Italy's Jorginho, front, reacts as he competes for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.