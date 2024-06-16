Football

ITA Vs ALB, UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Recover From 23rd Second Goal From Albania To Win 2-1 - In Pics

Italy recovered from letting in the quickest goal in the tournament's 64-year history to beat Albania 2-1 in Dortmund on Saturday in an atmospheric Adriatic derby that immediately threatened an upset. Nedim Bajrami thrilled a heavily pro-Albanian crowd at Westfalenstadion by pouncing on a throw-in by Italy left back Federico Dimarco that failed to reach teammate Alessandro Bastoni, before taking a touch and smashing a rising shot inside the near post. Within 16 minutes, the Italians were ahead as Bastoni headed in Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross to the back post in the 11th then Nicolo Barella struck home a swerving first-time shot from the edge of the area.

UEFA Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Albania's players greet supporters after a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany. Italy won 2-1.

Alessandro Bastoni and Armando Broja fight for the ball
Alessandro Bastoni and Armando Broja fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, back, and Albania's Armando Broja fight for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Taulant Seferi and Federico Chiesa compete for the ball
Taulant Seferi and Federico Chiesa compete for the ball | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Albania's Taulant Seferi, right, and Italy's Federico Chiesa compete for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring teams second goal
Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring team's second goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Italy's Nicolo Barella celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Armando Broja and Lorenzo Pellegrini fight for the ball
Armando Broja and Lorenzo Pellegrini fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Albania's Armando Broja, right, and Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini fight for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Alessandro Bastoni scores Italys opening goal
Alessandro Bastoni scores Italy's opening goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, left, scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Italy players celebrate teams goal against Albania
Italy players celebrate team's goal against Albania | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Alessandro Bastoni, center, celebrates with his teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Federico Chiesa and Albanias Taulant Seferi
Federico Chiesa and Albania's Taulant Seferi | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Italy's Federico Chiesa, left, tries control the ball past Albania's Taulant Seferi during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Jorginho reacts as he competes against Albania
Jorginho reacts as he competes against Albania | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

Italy's Jorginho, front, reacts as he competes for the ball during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Nedim Bajrami scores opening goal against Italy
Nedim Bajrami scores opening goal against Italy | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scores his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring a goal
Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Albania's Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany.

