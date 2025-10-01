Istiklol vs FC Goa Live Football Score, AFC Champions League 2: The Gaurs Aim To Bounce Back From Defeat To Al Zawraa Photo: X/FC Goa

Istiklol vs FC Goa Live Football Score: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D showdown between Istiklol and FC Goa, taking place at the iconic Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. With both sides having stumbled on matchday 1, this fixture becomes a crucial battle to keep their continental hopes alive. For FC Goa, and Indian football in general, the venue itself brings pleasant memories; it's where the national team delivered a memorable run at the CAFA Cup 2025. Still, Hisor remains a stronghold for Istiklol, the 13-time champions of the Tajikistan Top League. With Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr waiting in the wings, tonight's outcome could shape the Gaurs' destiny in their continental campaign. Follow every goal and updates live from the Istiklol vs FC Goa match:

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2025, 06:25:59 pm IST Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Can Istiklol Recover From Their 0-5 Opener? FC Istiklol aim to recover from a heavy 0-5 defeat to Al Nassr in their opening fixture as they face FC Goa tonight. The Azerbaijani side will be desperate to bounce back and avoid another setback in Group D.