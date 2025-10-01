Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: The Gaurs Aim To Bounce Back From Defeat To Al Zawraa

Follow Istiklol vs FC Goa live football score and updates from the AFC Champions League 2. Get team news, lineups, key stats, and match highlights from Group D clash

Istiklol vs FC Goa Live Football Score, AFC Champions League 2: The Gaurs Aim To Bounce Back
Istiklol vs FC Goa Live Football Score: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D showdown between Istiklol and FC Goa, taking place at the iconic Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan. With both sides having stumbled on matchday 1, this fixture becomes a crucial battle to keep their continental hopes alive. For FC Goa, and Indian football in general, the venue itself brings pleasant memories; it's where the national team delivered a memorable run at the CAFA Cup 2025. Still, Hisor remains a stronghold for Istiklol, the 13-time champions of the Tajikistan Top League. With Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr waiting in the wings, tonight's outcome could shape the Gaurs' destiny in their continental campaign. Follow every goal and updates live from the Istiklol vs FC Goa match:
LIVE UPDATES

Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Can Istiklol Recover From Their 0-5 Opener?

FC Istiklol aim to recover from a heavy 0-5 defeat to Al Nassr in their opening fixture as they face FC Goa tonight. The Azerbaijani side will be desperate to bounce back and avoid another setback in Group D.

Istiklol Vs FC Goa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D showdown between Istiklol and FC Goa from Tajikistan.

