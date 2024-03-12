Inter Milan's Marko Arnautovic Faces Another Injury Layoff, Carlos Augusto To Miss Match Against Atletico

Italian media reported that Arnautovic will likely be sidelined for a month but Carlos Augusto could return for this weekend's Serie A match against Napoli.

The 34-year-old Arnautovic, who returned to Inter on loan from Bologna in August, missed two months earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Inter has won all 13 of its matches this year in Serie A, the Italian Super Cup and the Champions League. Simone Inzaghi's team leads Serie A by 16 points.