Football

Inter 5-0 Torino, Serie A: Nerazzurri Grab The Headlines With Five-star Performance

Inter Milan got its Serie A campaign off to the perfect start when Marcus Thuram scored twice in a comfortable 5-0 win over a dismal Torino on Monday. Alessandro Bastoni glanced a header home from a corner kick after 17 minutes and Thuram added a second 18 minutes later. Lautaro Martínez took advantage of a defensive mistake to make it 3-0 early in the second half, and Thuram made it four just after the hour mark. Ange-Yoan Bonny completed the scoring after another defensive mix up. The result delighted new Inter coach Christian Chivu and the fans hoping the team can put last season’s poor finish behind it. Inter narrowly lost the scudetto to Napoli and succumbed to Paris Saint-Germain in a one-sided Champions League final.