Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scores goal against CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois (40) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The ball gets past CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois on a goal scored by Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets (5) is given a yellow card during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
CF Montreal defender George Campbell falls to the field as Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) prepares to shoot on the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez kicks the ball to score a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende (21) runs with the ball as CF Montreal defender George Campbell (24) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami midfielder Jordi Alba, second from right, is patted on the head by head coach Javier Mascherano, right, as he leaves the game with an injury during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, is hugged by forward Luis Suárez, center, after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by Sergio Busquets (5) after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.