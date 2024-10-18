Football

Lionel Messi: Star Presented With MARCA America Award - In Pics

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi added another award to his collection on Thursday. Messi became the first recipient of the MARCA America Award, presented by the Spain-based media company. The award recognizes Messi’s championship-laden career — one with a record 46 trophies won for club or country, and at least 56 other awards on the individual level. For Messi, no title outshines the 2022 World Cup with Argentina that helped cement his legacy among the sport’s greatest players. However, the 37-year-old Messi has won plenty and still feels the drive to continue adding titles. Similar to his titles with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi already has helped Inter Miami win hardware since he joined the MLS club in July 2023.