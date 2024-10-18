Football

Lionel Messi: Star Presented With MARCA America Award - In Pics

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi added another award to his collection on Thursday. Messi became the first recipient of the MARCA America Award, presented by the Spain-based media company. The award recognizes Messi’s championship-laden career — one with a record 46 trophies won for club or country, and at least 56 other awards on the individual level. For Messi, no title outshines the 2022 World Cup with Argentina that helped cement his legacy among the sport’s greatest players. However, the 37-year-old Messi has won plenty and still feels the drive to continue adding titles. Similar to his titles with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi already has helped Inter Miami win hardware since he joined the MLS club in July 2023.

MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024_Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi holds the MARCA America Award | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi holds the MARCA America Award during a ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/7
MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024
MARCA America Award: Lionel Messi with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and director of MARCA Juan Ignacio Gallardo | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, forward Lionel Messi, and director of MARCA Juan Ignacio Gallardo are photographed alongside the MARCA America Award during a ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/7
MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024_Leo Messi
MARCA America Award: Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas with forward Lionel Messi | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas hands forward Lionel Messi the MARCA America Award during a ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/7
MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024_Artist Javier Tortosa
MARCA America Award: Artist Javier Tortosa, far-right, presents Lionel Messi with an art piece | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Artist Javier Tortosa, far-right, presents Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi with an art piece during the MARCA America Award ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/7
MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024_Lionel Messi art piece
MARCA America Award: Lionel Messi art piece created by artist Carlos Benavides | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A view of the MARCA America Award presented to Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and created by artist Carlos Benavides at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/7
MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024_Lionel Messi and Juan Ignacio Gallardo
MARCA America Award: Lionel Messi and director of MARCA Juan Ignacio Gallardo | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and director of MARCA Juan Ignacio Gallardo have a conversation during the MARCA America Award ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/7
MLS-Inter Miami-Messi Award Soccer MARCA America Award 2024_Jorge Mas and messi
MARCA America Award: Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, left, hugs forward Lionel Messi | Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, left, hugs forward Lionel Messi before the start of the MARCA America Award ceremony at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Lead Swells As Indian Bowlers Look To Finish Off Tail; NZ - 384/9; IND - 46
  2. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Noman Ali Takes Eight As Pakistan Beat England By 152 Runs, Level Series In Multan
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra Becomes The First New Zealand Batter To Register A Hundred In India Since 2012
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan Beat England By 152 Runs In Multan To Level Series 1-1
  5. NEP Vs USA, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Nepal Take 1-0 Lead In Series; When, Where To Watch Next Match
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi: Star Presented With MARCA America Award - In Pics
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea, Lyon Win As Real Madrid Crush Celtic
  3. Kobbie Mainoo Injury Update: Manchester United Suffer Blow As Teenager Out For 'Few Weeks'
  4. Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth
  5. Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Clash Of Table-toppers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  3. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Many Who Went To Isha Foundation 'Remain Missing', TN Police Tells SC; Top Court Closes Habeas Corpus Case
  2. Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Receives Extortion Message, Threat To Kill Salman Khan | Top Points
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Flight Hoax Calls: 5 Air India Flights Get Bomb Threats, Ministry Intervenes | Top Points
  5. Assam Train Accident: 8 Coaches Of Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail At Dibalong; No Casualty Reported
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. 'Better If We Bury The Past': Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif To India After Jaishankar's Islamabad Visit
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Says 'Account Settled' After Sinwar's Death; US Congratulates Israel | Latest
  3. US Charges Indian RAW Official In Connection With Pannun's Assassination Plot | Details
  4. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  5. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Lead Swells As Indian Bowlers Look To Finish Off Tail; NZ - 384/9; IND - 46