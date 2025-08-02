Inter Miami Vs Necaxa Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Inter Miami CF will take on CF Necaxa at the Chase Stadium on Friday, 2 August, in a Matchday 2 fixture of the Leagues Cup 2025. Both sides have a flawless record in the tournament, picking up all three points from their opening games, and will look to maintain their winning momentum in Florida.
Inter Miami opened their campaign with a dramatic 2-1 win over Atlas FC at home. Telasco Segovia broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, but Rivaldo Lozano equalised with ten minutes left to play. Lionel Messi, who set up the first goal, then assisted a stoppage-time winner by Marcelo Weigandt, with the goal standing after a VAR review.
The fixture saw the debut of new signing Rodrigo De Paul, and young midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi made his 100th first-team appearance. The Herons have lost just one of their last seven appearances across all competitions, winning five games during that time.
Meanwhile, Necaxa had a dramatic opener as well, securing a 3-1 win over Atlanta United. An own goal by Brad Guzan gave the Liga MX side the lead in the 12th minute, but Atlanta equalised through Aleksei Miranchuk.
Substitute Tomas Badaloni scored twice, once in the 77th minute and once in added time, to seal the win for Los Rayos, marking their first Leagues Cup win since 2024.
Inter Miami Vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 2 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on 3 August.
Where is the Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.