Inter Miami Vs Necaxa Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (12) and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) collide, as Atlas defender Roberto Suarez, runs to defend, during the second half of a Leagues Cup group stage soccer match, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

