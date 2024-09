Football

Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics

Australia’s bumbling start to the third round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying hit another bump on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) with a 0-0 draw against Indonesia in Jakarta. The result follows a 0-1 defeat at home to Bahrain last week and leaves the Socceroos still without a goal in Group C, as they aim for a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance. Australia had 20 shots on goal but were unable to convert any of them and silence the 78,000 home fans at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.