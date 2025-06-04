India Vs Thailand Highlights, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-2 THA; Blue Tigers Rue Missed Chances In Loss

Follow the highlights from the IND vs THA football match at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Wednesday, June 4

India vs Thailand International Friendly
India vs Thailand International Friendly AIFF
Hello and welcome to the highlights of India's FIFA international friendly match against Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Wednesday (June 4, 2025). It was a poor performance from India. They looked rusty at the start and then just could not find ways to execute a goal. The Blue Tigers created a lot of chances but just could not convert any. Thailand started on the front foot and took the lead in just the seventh minute. The hosts managed to stay strong in defence as Indian attacks were blunted with supreme success from the Thai backline. Thailand doubled lead in the second half and India just could not do much. A poor outing that results in a 2-0 loss for the Blue Tigers.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Greetings!

Good evening and a warm welcome to everyone joining us for some Indian football action. The Blue Tigers, including an in-form Sunil Chhetri, will look to get the better of Thailand to boost their morale ahead of sterner challenges in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Watch this space for the build-up and live updates from the IND vs THA match.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming

The match begins at 6pm IST. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

India Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Apuia, Asish Rai, Abhishek Tekcham, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashique Kurunian, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Ayush Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

Thailand Starting XI: Khammai (gk); Dolah, Ballini, Haiprakhon, Kraikruan; Songkrasin, Doloh, Davis, Wonggorn, Panya; Chaided

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Head To Head

The two sides have faced each other 26 times and in these encounters 12 times Thailand has won, 7 have been won by India and 7 draws have taken place. So, Thailand firmly ahead on the head to head count.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: KICK OFF!

There comes the first whistle and we are underway in Pathum Thani. India are donning orange, Thailand in their home colours of blue. We are ready for a good game of football. Let's go!

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-0 THA

5' Not the best of starts for the Indian side. They have made some dangerous fumbles in their own box but so far so good as danger has been averted for now.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-1 THA

7' GOAL!

Thailand are up and running. We do not have to wait much for a goal as Thailand have scored just in the seventh minute. Some poor work in the defence and India have to pay for this mistake with a goal. Davis fires the ball from the edge of the box and takes Thailand ahead.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-1 THA

15' Thailand continue to put India under pressure while the Indian midfield have not been able to control the ball properly. India will have to up their game soon, otherwise it is not looking good.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-1 THA

21' That early goal has really boosted the confidence in the Thai side. They are employing high presses and chasing ball with brilliant intensity. India will need to up their intensity as well if they are to come back into this game.

We had a chance in the 18th minute for Thailand but it was off-target.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-1 THA 

24' Save!

India's first real chance comes but they miss. Sunil Chhetri is once again in the position to fire his header into the goal and he connects it well but the Thailand goalkeeper is quick with his reflexes to deny India. Big chance but missed.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-1 THA 

40' Things not going India's way so far as we keep moving quickly towards the half-time. After Chhetri's header came another brilliant run from Liston Colaco and he was able to take a shot as well but it lacked enough power. India keep trailing.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Half-Time!

There's the whistle and India go back into the dressing room with a goal down. Thailand scored early and have since then stood well with their defence to keep India at bay. The Blue Tigers looked rusty at the start but they have picked up pace as we have moved on.

Anyways, it is 1-0 in favour of Thailand as we head for a short break.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

Second Half underway now. India will be looking to finally get an equaliser after a good end to the first half. Let us see what is in store in the remaining 45 minutes of the match.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

46' Apuia is in as a subtitute in the place of Suresh Wangjam. First change of the evening from the Indian side.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-1 THA

52' Save

Another save from the Thailand goalkeeper and India miss another good chance. Liston Colaco came up with this brilliant free kick from the left flank but it was some good save from the opposition goalkeeper which has denied India. Thailand have been really good in their defence tonight.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-2 THA

60' GOAL!

Another one for Thailand. India have been left stunned as the hosts have doubled their lead. Arjivirai Poramet is the scorer. India make a miss pass in the defence and that just leads to some quick moves by Thailand after which Poramet fires a perfect volley to get the better of Indian goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-2 THA

67' Miss

Sandesh Jhingan produces a powerful header off a Liston corner, but it goes wide. India just keep missing and missing.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-2 THA

75' Thailand are now controlling the game and India are looking totally out of this contest. Thailand are controlling the ball and they know this is all they need to do now. India are in a desperate search of that one moment of brilliance that can spark a turnaround.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: IND 0-2 THA

85' We can perhaps say that the game is finished now. India got a chance yet again and this time it was the easiest of them all and they have managed to fluff it. It was a one on one with the goalkeeper and yet India have managed to miss the target. Just sums up the day for the Blue Tigers.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Full-Time

Thailand 2-0 India

Thailand get a yellow card at the last minute but they would not mind this booking at all. An easy victory for them and India have been left frustrated. They had the chance to do better but they kept fluffing one after the other. A deserved win for Thailand.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

Poor performance from India. They looked rusty at the start and then just could not find ways to execute a goal. The Blue Tigers created a lot of chances but just could not convert any. Thailand started on the front foot and took the lead in just the seventh minute. The hosts managed to stay strong in defence as Indian attacks were blunted with supreme success from the Thai backline. Thailand doubled lead in the second half and India just could not do much. A poor outing that results in a 2-0 loss for the Blue Tigers.

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

India Vs Thailand Live Score, FIFA International Friendly

Sandesh Jhingan comments after match

"Learning is that you need to take your chances. given the circumstances, we wanted to try a few thing, we created chances. That's a positive sign. There were negatives, we will watch the videos and try to do better. Whatever I say won't do much. we need to get results. I take full responsibility. We'll try out best for the 10th to take 3-points forward."

Thank You

We will take your leave now. Thank you for following our coverage. Keep reading more on OutlookIndia.

