Football

IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri's Final Game Ends In A Draw - In Pics

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri stirred up emotions in his final international outing but the Indian football team just could not rise to the occasion as it settled for a goal-less draw against Kuwait in its crucial World Cup qualifying match on Thursday, critically hurting its chances of going into the next round. An emotional Chhetri was seen sobbing after the end of the match and when he was given a guard of honour by his team-mates. He buried his head into head coach Igor Stimac's arms while crying. If India fail to beat Qatar, then Kuwait -- currently on four points -- can make it to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers if they beat Afghanistan on June 11.